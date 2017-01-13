Das 19. BMOA findet vom 17.-20. August 2017 statt. Also plant schonmal euren Urlaub!
Das Lineup bisher:
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY – Black Metal from Austria
THE COMMITTEE – Black Metal from different nations
VALLA – Viking Black Metal from Norway
TEMPLE OF BAAL – Black Metal from France
BLOOD FIRE DEATH – Bathory Tribute Band from Germany
SCHRAT – Black Metal from Germany
SURTURS LOHE – Pagan Metal from Germany
DRAUGGARD – VIKING Black Metal from Russia
FIMBULVET – Pagan Metal from Germany
FIRTAN – Pagan Black Metal from Germany
DRUDENSANG – Black Metal from Germany
SVARTBY – Folk-Metal from Russia
VANIR – Viking Folk Metal from Denmark
DJEVELKULT – Black Metal from Norway
BALDR´S DRAUMAR – Brutal Viking Folk Metal from The Netherlands
TEMPLE OF OBLIVION – Black Metal from Germany
ARS VENEFICIUM – Black Metal from Belgium