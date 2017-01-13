Das 19. BMOA findet vom 17.-20. August 2017 statt. Also plant schonmal euren Urlaub!



Um auf dem aktuellen Stand zu sein was das Billing angeht folgt uns auf Facebook

Das Lineup bisher:

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY – Black Metal from Austria

THE COMMITTEE – Black Metal from different nations

VALLA – Viking Black Metal from Norway

TEMPLE OF BAAL – Black Metal from France

BLOOD FIRE DEATH – Bathory Tribute Band from Germany

SCHRAT – Black Metal from Germany

SURTURS LOHE – Pagan Metal from Germany

DRAUGGARD – VIKING Black Metal from Russia

FIMBULVET – Pagan Metal from Germany

FIRTAN – Pagan Black Metal from Germany

DRUDENSANG – Black Metal from Germany

SVARTBY – Folk-Metal from Russia

VANIR – Viking Folk Metal from Denmark

DJEVELKULT – Black Metal from Norway

BALDR´S DRAUMAR – Brutal Viking Folk Metal from The Netherlands

TEMPLE OF OBLIVION – Black Metal from Germany

ARS VENEFICIUM – Black Metal from Belgium