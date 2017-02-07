ALL THEM WITCHES zeigen ein weiteres Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Sleeping Through The War„. Der Song „357“ wird von NOISEY präsentiert und kommt in einem VHS ähnlichen Video, das in manchen Szenen an die fleigende Plastiktüte aus dem Film American Beauty erinnert. Drummer Robby Staebler kommentiert:

„For me this video is about perspective and the process of self realization. Once you begin to see yourself around you and in others, realizing you are apart of everything (even things that you despise) is something you have to swallow and move toward understanding so you can properly adjust. Remember that one song about that one dude who reached for the stars too soon? One of the most important and inspiring things I’ve heard is: „in concentration I will place my mind. For those whose thoughts are slack and wandering are caught between the fangs of their own afflictions“ or something like that. Those afflictions become everyones afflictions. The cycle continues. The suffering continues. Learn to focus, you can do it!“

Hier geht es zum Video: https://noisey.vice.com/en_us/article/watch-all-them-witches-glitchy-video-for-357

Die Psych-Rock band ALL THEM WITCHES aus Nashville kann man nicht gerade als faul bezeichnen. Nach einer zweiten Europa Tour und einem Live Album, kündigt die Band jetzt ihr viertes Album „Sleeping Through The War“ an. Das Album wurde von Grammy Preisträger Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) produziert und folgt dem von der Presse und Fans gelobten Album „Dying Surfer Meets His Maker“. Musikalisch knüpft es genau da an. Es geht um Fuzz, Grooves und kosmischen Visionen. Man entdeckt Querverweise von Dr. John, Sigur Ros und Kyuss.

Das Album entstand in nur 6 Tagen wie Gitarrist Ben McLeod berichtet: “Where in the past we would have just gone ahead and written and recorded in the studio, we were like nah we’re going to do it with Dave, let’s be prepared. It was real minimal, Dave didn’t want us to get too crazy. We wanted a record you could crank. And we wanted girl backup singers.” Sänger/Bassist Charles Michael Parks fügt hinzu: „We’re trying to get to something better -­-­ not necessarily just as musicians -­-­ but as people. I’ve always said that as we change as people, our music changes, that’s why we can never make the same records. I can’t be in one of those bands. I hope you’ll never hear another predictable album from All Them Witches. There’s no art in that.”

