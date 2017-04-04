At The Drive In: Neues Video „Hostage Stamps“ / Album am 05. Mai 2017

At The Drive In: Neues Video „Hostage Stamps“ / Album am 05. Mai 2017

At The Drive In haben zu ihrer brandneuen Hostage Stamps ein sehenswertes Video online gestellt:

Der Song stammt aus dem am 05.05. erscheinenden Album in•ter a•li•a (Rise Records/BMG/ADA Warner), das erste Studioalbum nach 17 Jahren!

Bereits Ende des vergangenen Jahres überraschten uns At The Drive In quasi aus dem Nichts mit einem neuen Song. Governed By Contagions schlug hohe Wellen, darauf folgte die zweite Single Incurably Innocent.

Die Band aus El Paso, Texas wird im August für diverse Festivals nach Europa kommen, u. a. steht eine Headline Show in München an:

15. – 17.08.2017 – St. Pölten, Österreich – FM4 Frequency Festival 2017

16. – 19.08.2017 – Kiewit, Belgien – Pukkelpop Festival 2017

18. – 20.08.2017 – Biddinghuizen, Niederlande – Lowlands Festival 2017

23.08.2017 – München, Deutschland – Zenith

25. – 27.08.2017 – Weatherby, Großbritannien – Leeds Festival 2017

25. – 27.08.2017 – Reading, Großbritannien – Reading Festival 2017

25. – 27.08.2017 – Saint Cloud, Frankreich – Rock En Seine 2017

Hier noch einige Pressestimmen aus den USA:

“a punk-hardcore whirlwind of frantic virtuosity, torrential verbiage and barely sublimated fury…with whipsawing momentum: wild, precise, aggressive and smart.”—NEW YORK TIMES

“It was a celebration… to see At the Drive In is to watch Bixler hold court… a true showman”—VULTURE

“half-concert, half-religious experience”—AUSTIN360

“brilliant… fans roared with delight.”—AUSTIN CHRONICLE

“a SXSW phenomenon…we were privileged to see it all unfold.”—HOUSTON PRESS

“high-octane punk dominance”—GOTHAMIST

“the wait has certainly been worth it… they’re finally back to form, sweating it out on the stage like the… legends they are”—CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND

Quelle: Starkult Promotion

Kommentare

Kommentare