Black Magic Six The wird diesen April mit großen Schritten voran gehen nachdem am 07.07. Ihr viertes Album „Choose Death“ via Svart Records veröffentlicht wird. Der Sound des Duos ist von Blues, Garage und Punkrock Einflüssen geprägt. Auch wenn die Band von sich selbst sagt, dass sie mental, musisch und lyrisch stagnieren ist dies ein großer Sprung in die richtige Richtung. Der Albumtitel “Choose Death” könnte die Geschichte, Attitüde und Zukunft der Band wohl kaum besser beschreiben.

„We began our journey with the voodoo psychosis of the debut (Evil Acupunction, 2008) and traveled along a left hand path (Doomsday Bound, 2010) to a crossroads (Brutal Blues, 2013). From there we went to survey the scenery in the valley of death (Halfway To Hell, 2013)“, kommentiert Sänger J-Tan, „One lyrical theme evident throughout the new album is the acceptance of mortality, one way or another. Old age, loneliness, frustration, alcoholism, a piece of rope, all of them will kill you in the end.“

Choose Death erweitert die musikalische Palette zu den Vorgänger Alben und zugleich bleibt der klassische Sound den man kennt erhalten.

„Our basic ingredients haven’t changed, we are still just an archaic two-man stomp show. On the new album we’ve given in, slightly, and let more guest stars in. We also wanted more noisy percussion in there, to accompany the idiotic slogans, endless references to the history of popular music and the caveman groove. Of the various guests I would like to point out the guitarist Joonas Kotila, who’s present on half of the album’s tracks. Also Janne Westerlund’s (Circle, Plain Ride) outburst on 16 Tons of Misery is a special moment in its own primitively solemn way.“

Black Magic Six sprechen zurückhaltend über Ihre Zukunft. „Choose Death“ ist wohl dieses Jahr noch nicht das Motto und so legen sie sich ins Zeug, denn die Band wird auf ihrer „Choose Death World Tour 2017“ auch bei uns halt machen. In folgenden Städten könnt ihr sie sehen:

-Choose Death Tour 2017 –

13.04. Kamenz, Safe Club

14.04. Ludwigsfelde, NVA

15.04. Quedlinburg, Reiche

16.04. Berlin, Wild At Heart

12.05. Switzerland, Bremgarten, KuZeb

13.05. Karlsruhe, Alte Hackerei – 10 years anniversary party

BLACK MAGIC SIX

– Choose Death –

VÖ: 07.04.17

Svart / Cargo

Quelle: www.oktoberpromotion.com

