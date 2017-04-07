Bei den Kollegen von AWAY FROM LIFE könnt ihr exklusiv das neue Video von BOOZE & GLORY sehen.

„Simple“ stammt vom aktuellen Album „Chapter IV“, dass auf Burning Heart erschienen ist.

Hier geht’s zum Video:

Kommentar der Band: „Here is our new video for „Simple“ – a song from our latest album (Chapter IV) released on Burning Heart Records last month. It was shot over 2 days in North London in an abandoned warehouse. It’s the first time we have worked with director Jean Christian Larche and his crew. We feel he has really captured the essence and emotion of this very personal song. This is a side of Booze & Glory you have never known before and it’s the first of a series of videos we are planning to release to accompany Chapter IV.“