Born Again: Veröffentlichen Video zu Motörhead Coverversion

Born Again: Veröffentlichen Video zu Motörhead Coverversion

Erst letzte Woche haben BORN AGAIN bei Massacre Records ihr Album „Strike With Power“ veröffentlicht!

Nachdem bereits das offizielle Video zu „New Generation“ verfügbar ist, legt die französische Metalband nun ein Video zur Coverversion von Motörheads „No Class“ nach!

Schaut euch das Video hier an: https://youtu.be/xUW8HebaIpU

BORN AGAINs Album „Strike With Power“ wird am 5. Mai auch in den USA auf CD erscheinen.

• „No Class (Motörhead Cover)“ Video – https://youtu.be/xUW8HebaIpU

• „New Generation“ Official Video – https://youtu.be/GKkvVGugjkg

• „Betrayal“ Lyric Video – https://youtu.be/PD4WfzIiD_k

• Artwork by Stan W Decker – http://bit.ly/2hOiO6C

Quelle: www.carrycoal.de

Kommentare

Kommentare