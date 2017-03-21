Das belgische Trio BRUTUS wird ab morgen ihre explosiven POST-HC-ROCK Sound in Österreich / Deutschland präsentieren!





Vorstellen wir die Band um Sängerin+Drummerin (!) Stefanie Mannaerts ihr kürzlich auf Hassle Records erscheinendes Album „Burst“.







BRUTUS live 2017:

22. März – Wien (A), Das Bach

24. März – Dresden, Scheune

25. März – Berlin, Kantine at Berghain

26. März – Hamburg, Hafenklang





Zur Einstimmung gibt hier eine kürzlich aufgenommen Red Bull Studio-Session https://youtu.be/F-G7d1RUofc





Das offizielle Video zu „All Along“ ist hier einsehbar:





Stefanie kommentiert das Album folgendermaßen:

“For this record, I had to dig deep into hidden and guarded emotions.It’s not so easy to sing about myself, so I used the third person. And it’s also not easy to drum a blast-beat over a melodic vocal to capture some exact feelings. All Along is for a loved one, a band, the friends aroundme that are actually able to stand me.”

