Passend zu CIRITH UNGOLs erstem Konzert in Europa beim Keep It True in Lauda-Königshofen, bringen Metal Blade die Ultimate Edition von UNGOLs ‚King Of The Dead‚ am Wochenende des Festivals heraus. Kreuzt euch den 28. April im Kalender an!

Ihr könnt euch jetzt eine Liveversion des Titeltracks hier anhören: youtube.com/watch?v=Zbd8byqTZa4. Diese Fassung wurde während der Comebackshow der Band auf dem Frost & Fire Fest letztes Jahr in Ventura, CA aufgenommen.

Surft danach zu metalblade.com/cirithungol und hört euch den Klassiker ‚Atom Smasher‘ an. Ihr könnt die Scheibe in unterschiedlichen Konfigurationen vorbestellen, und exklusive T-Shirts und Zipper gibt es auch!

Die ‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‚-Digibook-CD enthält die komplett von Patrick W. Engel remasterte Version, fünf Bonustracks und eine üppige Verpackung mit Bonus-DVD!

Die ‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‚-LP erscheint im Rahmen der MB Originals Serie und wurde von Patrick W. Engel im Temple Of Disharmony in Januar 2017 sowohl remastert als auch vollständig restauriert. Diese Version ist dem Sound der ersten Vinylpressung nachempfunden, die 1984 auf Enigma herauskam! Die LPs kommen in 400g schweren Spine-Sleeves mit 12-seitigem Booklet und A1-Poster.

‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‚ Konfigurationen:

–CD/DVD Digipak

–180g black vinyl

–clear ice blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

–turquois green/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

–blood-red vinyl (limited to 200 copies – USA exclusive)

‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‚

1. Atom Smasher

2. Black Machine

3. Master of the Pit

4. King of the Dead

5. Death of the Sun

6. Finger of Scorn

7. Toccata in D minor

8. Cirith Ungol

9. Last Laugh (Live)*

10. Death of the Sun (alt mix)**

11. Master of the Pit (Live)***

12. King of the Dead (Live)***

13. Cirith Ungol (Live)***

* Live 1984 (Bonustrack der Original-CD)

** Alternativversion (von Metal Massacre I)

*** Live beim Frost & Fire Fest II im Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura am 8.10.2016

Tracklist Bonus-DVD:

1. Atom Smasher

2. I’m Alive

3. Black Machine

4. Master of the Pit

5. King of the Dead

6. Death of the Sun

7. Finger of Scorn

8. Cirith Ungol

Live im The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA am 19.01.1983

CIRITH UNGOL Line-Up auf ‚King Of The Dead‚:

Tim Baker – Vocals

Jerry Fogle – Gitarre

Michael ‚Flint‘ Vujejia – Bass

Robert Garven – Drums

CIRITH UNGOL spielen beim Keep It True Festival in Lauda-Königshofen am 28/29. April erstmals live in Europa. Weitere Konzerte bei uns wurden ebenfalls angekündigt.

CIRITH UNGOL live

28-29/04/17 DE – Lauda-Königshofen – Keep It True Festival

26-27/05/17 GR – Athen – Up The Hammers

21-22/07/17 DE – Crispendorf – Chaos Descends

17-18/11/17 DE – Würzburg – Hammer Of Doom

Quelle: www.metalblade.com

