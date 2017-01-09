In genau einer Woche erscheint das neuen Album „Forever“ vonKurz vorher veröffentlichen sie noch einen neues Song daraus.

NPR Music präsentiert „Bleeding In The Blur“ und kommentiert: “ „Bleeding In The Blur“ has the gloomy heft of Thrice and the unconventional hooks of Jawbox, with Meyers‚ dominating vocals out front. If you’ve ever wanted a heavier song by Adventures (the emo band featuring three-quarters of Code Orange), this is probably it, but „Bleeding In The Blur“ is far more sinister tonally and lyrically, as Meyers seethes, „The line between art and pain no longer exists.“