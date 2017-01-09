In genau einer Woche erscheint das neuen Album „Forever“ von CODE ORANGE. Kurz vorher veröffentlichen sie noch einen neues Song daraus.
NPR Music präsentiert „Bleeding In The Blur“ und kommentiert: “ „Bleeding In The Blur“ has the gloomy heft of Thrice and the unconventional hooks of Jawbox, with Meyers‚ dominating vocals out front. If you’ve ever wanted a heavier song by Adventures (the emo band featuring three-quarters of Code Orange), this is probably it, but „Bleeding In The Blur“ is far more sinister tonally and lyrically, as Meyers seethes, „The line between art and pain no longer exists.“
„Das letzte Album war ‚Wir müssen unsere Füße an den Tisch bekommen‘. Jetzt haben wir sie dort – und wir werden das verdammte Teil zum Überschlagen bringen“, kommentiert Jami Morgan dort, Drummer und Co-Sänger von Code Orange, der hinzufügt: „Vielen Band geht es um Spaß, besonders im Hardcore. In unserer Band geht es nicht um Spaß. Es macht nie Spaß, aber es ist belohnend.“
Die Band nahm das Werk mit den Produzenten Will Yip im Studio 4 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania und Kurt Ballou in den GodCity Studios in Salem, Massachusetts auf.
CODE ORANGE – Forever
VÖ: 13.01.17
Roadrunner/Warner
Quelle: www.oktoberpromotion.com