Xtra Mile Recordings, Heimat von Frank Turner und Against Me! und vielen mehr verkünden, dass die fünfköpfige UK-Band COUNTERFEIT ab sofort bei dem Label unter Vetrag sind. Im Frühjahr 2017 geht es auf ausgedehnte Europatour, den ersten Track “Addiction” gibt es ab sofort. Produziert wurde der Song von Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Dead!) und in den Broadfields Studio aufgenommen, was sehr gut zum energetischen Punk der Band passt.

Sänger Jamie Campbell Bower zum Song und dem Signing bei Xtra Mile: „It is my belief that we can all become addicted to something. Whether it be a substance, feeling, person, place… The list is endless but ultimately that obsession with whatever your chosen poison breaks you down and can leave you empty. Addiction is in some ways about overpowering that need for any form of crutch and accepting things on the worlds terms rather than trying to control it on ones own.We are also pleased to announce that Counterfeit have signed to Xtra Mile. We believe that this will be a good home for us and are in good company. Onwards and upwards and into 2017″

Tourstart ist am 24. März in Hamburg und die Band wird bis Ende April fast überall in Europa (mit fünf Shows in Deutschland) zu sehen sein:

24.03 – Hamburg – Knust

30.03 . Berlin – Lido

01.04 – Hannover – Faust

03.04 – Wien – Flex (AT)

10.04 – Pratteln – Z7 (CH)

11.04 – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

13.04 – Köln – Stollwerk

