Artist: Child

Orgin: Melbourne, Australia

Genre: Rock, Blues Rock

Label: Kozmik Artifactz

Link: www.facebook.com/childtheband

Bandmitglieder:

Vocals, Guitar – Mathias Northway

Bass – Danny Smith

Drums – Michael Lowe

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Hello to the other side of the world. Thanks for taking your time today for this interview. I’m looking forward to talk with you about your debut, your latest record Blueside and further topics.

Two years ago you started with the record Child to combine Blues Rock and Doom elements. Since then your label Kozmik Artifacts supported you from day one. How would you rate the importance of this partnership and how did you profit from their advices?

Child:

Kozmik Artifactz are the reason our music has reached the audience it has. KA provided the perfect stepping stone for us to break into Europe.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

The helping hands of Kozmik Records are also present on your latest record Blueside. Can this be considered as a sign of content and how important has it been to keep on working together? Have you ever considered changing the label?

Child:

We decided to go with Kozmik Artifactz again because we knew they would stand up to the task. We wanted to get a record out as soon as we could and they were willing to drop everything for us to make that happen. If a label works as hard as the band does you are on to a winner. As far as changing labels goes there hasn’t been a need to nor has the right offer been passed across the table.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

For some Blues seems to be complex but light tunes, having a positive attitude towards life. Having said that, your music changes this image immediately, imagining dark clouds approaching over the red continent. Who did establish this musical idea?

Child:

It is a reflection of our reality. To play the blues you must be as honest as you can or it doesn’t translate. In this case it must be working because you depicted it perfectly.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

After you had finished Child Blueside was just a small step ahead. Which experiences of the first recording has been useful for your second songwriting process? Has it been a similar process or did you drop ideas to re-develop them to get the best out of the new record?

Child:

The process we followed for ‘Blueside’ was different because there were factors that played a part that were not factors previously. We had a new brother on Bass, very little money and a short turn around time to work with. These things could have easily made it harder but in some way everything came out better than we all had imagined. We can thank all the great people around us for that. They know who they are.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Before you head to the studio there’s the maybe most exciting part of the recording, developing the main pillars of each track. Can you draw us a picture how that process looks like? Who’s in charge, who’s the mastermind, is everybody involved in the songwriting-process?

Child:

Some songs come from pre conceived ideas and others from jams. It’s very important for each member to feel equally about the part they play in the final outcome.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Blueside contains only five tracks, which result in a full running time of nearly 40 minutes. This means that basically each track is about 8 minutes long in average. We say keep it simple, stupid which doesn’t count for your record. Is this due to the complexity of the songs, because you need this length for each song to express yourself better?

Child:

It’s just the way they come out. It’s easy to get caught up in it and not realise how long you’ve been playing for. Being deeply involved is the catalyst for honest music.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

After having finished a record the thoughts are on the next one. Are there ideas left you couldn’t use for Blueside waiting to be recorded for the upcoming record?

Child:

There is a couple but we will see if they stand up against the next batch of songs.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

America and Europe are the biggest markets in terms of music. You’ve been to both continents to present your material. How important has it been for you to play outside of Australia?

Child:

We haven’t been America yet but it is certainly very high on our priority list. Playing outside of Australia is very important to us. Australia can’t facilitate the same things it used to. I have no reservations in telling you it’s because of JJJ and their stranglehold over national radio and Australia’s musical diet. Australia has some of the best hard rock music I’ve ever seen but it only gets heard on a broader scale thanks to the passion of the underground in Europe and to a degree America.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

I can imagine that you need to travel longer distances to shows in Australia. Are you trying to cover the whole continent or do you focus on the Melbourne area? How’s the Rock and Doom scene at home?

Child:

On average its about an 8 hour drive between shows in Australia. Some places are too far to drive so you have to fly. Flying is expensive hence it makes it hard to get there. We cover as much of the country as we possibly can. Last tour we drove 13,000kms to play 9 shows. The heavy scene is very healthy especially in Melbourne. Every scene is healthy in Melbourne as it is a world class music city.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Our readers love seeing bands live on stage. This is quite difficult to achieve when you’re in down-under. Are there any plans for shows and/or festivals on the European continent in 2017 or is this too much to imagine?

Child:

Absolutely! You will be seeing us in 2017. We can’t wait to come back. This time we might stay a while.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

I really liked Blueside and rated it with 8.5 of 10 possible points. There are a few words left, I would add to the record. It’s too pithy for the mainstream radio, too gruff for pure Blues and too brightly coloured for Doom. Do you share this opinion?

Child:

We are glad you like the record. That sounds pretty spot on to us. Having said that there has been a lot of music that has been considered too much or too little of something to be anything. You never know what’s around the corner.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Thanks a lot for your honesty. Following the tradition at Time For Metal: The last words are upon you. Is there anything you would like to tell the readers? Good luck for the future.

Child:

Thankyou all so much for the support and we can’t wait to get back to Europe to play for you!

Kommentare

Kommentare