Artist: From The Shores

Origin: Venezia / Treviso / Udine, Italien

Genre: Death Metal, Technical Death Metal

Label: Metal Scrap Records

Link: https://www.facebook.com/fromtheshores/

Band Members:

Vocals – Luca Cassone

Guitar – Leonardo Manente

Guitar – Giorgio Dorigo

Bass Guitar and Vocals – Nicolò Theo‘ Del Zotto

Drums – Nicolò Sambo

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Hi guys, first of all thanks for your time doing this interview!

From The Shores:

Thank you Heike. The pleasure is ours

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

As already mentioned, I only discovered you at the end of last year during your amazing support show at the X-Mass In Hell with Six Feet Under. For those who also don’t know you yet could you please give some information about the history of the band? How did you come together and how did you agree upon playing that kind of music? Has this always been your favourite style? And what is the meaning, if there is any, behind the band name From The Shores?

From The Shores:

We got together in 2008, but after many line-up issues, after some kind of a hiatus, we came back full force in 2014. A new album, the Six Feet Under tour and our first official video followed. Our new album is a good mix of different styles that inspired every one of us. I think our sound is the output of different tastes and musical experiences. From The Shores refers to where we come from, Venice.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

I have written many reviews for bands that don’t have a record company. You are lucky enough to have one. How did that happen? Did they contact you? And did they ever have any influence on your musical work, or are you free to express yourself?

From The Shores:

We contacted Metal Scrap after Of Apathy was ready, and they liked what they heard. We were given 100% freedom – they did, and continue to do a great job promoting the album. We received a few offers, and theirs was the best.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Nearly all shows of the X-Mass In Hell tour were in Germany, one was in Switzerland. How did you manage to get into this amazing line-up, and was it your first trip to Germany?

From The Shores:

We wanted to tour right after the release of the album, and when we got this opportunity we didn’t hesitate. It was our first full European tour ever and the first time in Germany. The audience there is simply amazing. It’s been our best experience as a band so far.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

The five bands of this line-up are from four different countries (Italy, Greece, Netherlands and United States of America), bringing also some diverse cultures into this crowd of people. Was it difficult to travel together during this tour without annoying the colleagues? And did you also spend your leisure time (if there was any) together, or did the bands go their separate ways? Did you even have the time to see something more than just the venues?

From The Shores:

It’s amazing how we got together with everyone on the bus since day one. We spent some really great times in the nightliner after the shows. Both the bands and the staff were really great people. On the other hand, we didn’t have that much time (and energy) to visit all the cities, even if we did spend a nice day around Berlin. Sad to hear about the bad news just a few days after.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Your Dutch colleagues from Downcast Collision were the only band, bringing a woman into the tour. Was Monica the only female member of the touring crowd, and did she treat you all well? 😉

From The Shores:

She was the only one and I’m still surprised she managed to live for 9 days with 20 men, especially when we didn’t have the chance to take a shower. Monica was great.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

This tour led you through several countries. Did you notice any differences in the reactions of the fans, or were they all just metalheads enjoying the show? And did you also get some direct feedback from the visitors, like I did after your show in Essen?

From The Shores:

We have been amazed by the amount of people already in the clubs at 7pm. We’ve never been in Germany before, we just released our first album a week before we left, but the audience seemed to appreciate it and we got loads of feedback after the shows, sold loads of merch and had some really nice chats. Again, it’s been amazing.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

After having discovered you at the end of last year I also had the pleasure writing a review for your debut album Of Apathy. It was the first full length album after your debut in 2008 and a promo EP in 2011. Were there any differences in the proceedings for these three albums, starting from songwriting until mastering of the albums? Or do the single band members always have specific tasks, like writing lyrics and/or music?

From The Shores:

Leo has been the main composer for the last two records. He now takes care of pretty much all the music, whilst Theo and Luca write the lyrics. Nicolò takes care of the synths duties and so on. Working as a chain seems to work better for us.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

In my review I wrote that your music is a mixture of crazy shreddings and brilliant guitar playing on the highest technical level, accompanied by the apparently never-ending doublebass attacks from Nicolò on the drums. So the songs are not easy to play and are demanding a certain level of technical skills. Do you have some musical education, or are you self-educated?

From The Shores:

Well, first of all thank you again for the nice words about our record. It took us some time to be ready to play our tour set-list every night. But now, to be honest, we would go on tour tomorrow if it was up to us. We all took some lessons when we were kids. Then we just kept playing on our own. Nicolò is the only one who went to a music school, graduated, and still takes private lessons. Hoping he will do it for a living someday soon.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Is there any general concept behind the album? To me neither the album title nor the cover of the album appear to have a positive meaning.

From The Shores:

Of Apathy has been written in many years. This gave us the chance to review our work many times. The lyrics have been written during or after bad moments. Shit happens, and writing about it is like a form of therapy. Every song has a meaning, every lyric does. And unfortunately it can’t be positive.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

May I also take this opportunity to refer again to my review and to my helplessness for the two minutes break at the end of Weakness of The Flesh. Who had the idea for this and is there any special purpose or meaning behind?

From The Shores:

When we were kids, ghost tracks were popular. I remember waiting for them to come after every The Offspring album for example. With mp3 and streaming websites, ghost tracks became unusual. So here it is: an album that you can purchase on iTunes with a ghost track.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Do you already have some rough ideas for new songs or maybe even plans for a successor to Of Apathy?

From The Shores:

Who knows.

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

You yourself describe your music „…for fans of At The Gates, Dissection und The Black Dahlia Murder…“ and I fully agree. On the other side most of the bands try to avoid these comparisons or categorisations. What do you think, are they both a blessing and a curse? To me especially the categorisations are quite helpful, because they allow me to arrange special playlists…

From The Shores:

To compare newer bands to older ones really helps labels to target the audience, so it’s easier to address listeners. To us, genres really don’t matter. And if someone tells us we remind them of Black Dahlia, well, thank you!

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

So that’s it from my side. At Time For Metal we have a kind of „custom“ for interviews in asking the interviewee if there is any question that is never been asked but the interviewee would like to answer. I leave it up to you, the stage is yours…

From The Shores:

If anyone of your readers is wondering if we go to practice on a gondola, we unfortunately don’t, but we would love to!

Time For Metal / Heike L.:

Thank you very much once more for this interview. I wish you good luck and hope to see you on stage again, maybe with some new songs 🙂

From The Shores:

Thank you, Heike, for everything you and Time For Metal have done for us so far, we really appreciate it. Our new album and our first official video for Primal is out now. Stay tuned with us, we are working on loads of new stuff.

Kommentare

