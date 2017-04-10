Nach der US Tour ist vor der Europa Tour.

Die deutsch/britische Band kommt wieder auf Tour unter anderem auch zum Desert fest nach Berlin.

19.4. Bern – Rossli

25.4. Erfurt – Museumskeller

27.4. Hamburg – Grüner Jäger (Revolver Club)

28.4. Berlin – Desert Fest

Zudem erscheint am 14.04. eine neue EP ‘If You Don’t Know Can You Don’t Know Köln’ mit vier neuen Songs die digital erhältlich sein werden.

“The studio material on this record and the way we approached it came about very spontaneously without much planning. When the opportunity arose to do another EP at Shaken Oak Farm where we recorded our first ever EP a couple of years back, we wrote three tracks in a week and another one live in the studio. We wrote and recorded the song ’Hitzefrei’ on the same day. It pays homage to our home area of Germany and includes Köln, Düsseldorf and Dortmund. Especially Köln and Düsseldorf where the likes of Neu!, Can and Kraftwerk are from. These groups have always been hugely influential to us and we wanted to capture the Krautrock spirit in at least one song on the new EP.”

