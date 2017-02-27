Die norwegischen Doom-Rocker DEVIL melden sich mit ihrem dritten Album zurück!



„To The Gallows„ wird am 21. April 2017 via Soulseller Records veröffentlicht. Den Titeltrack und Impressionen aus dem Studio gibt es hier: https://youtu.be/4NKOaTNEJ8c



Der Nachfolger zu „Gather The Sinners„ (2013) wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Stein Roger Sund (Black Dimension) Studios produziert. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Kim Holm.



Die Band beschreibt ihren neuen Longplayer wie folgt: „Bands always say that their newest effort is their greatest. We say fuck that. This is a heavy rock album, and it’s up to the listener to decide how good it is. We’re darned proud of it, though, and think it sums up the first era of Devil pretty good, with maybe our most heavy metal parts so far, but still building around The Riff, the main ingredient in any heavy metal song writing. We like to think we’ve come a long way these years, and are happy to end our first trilogy with this album. We’re more of a band than ever, and joint efforts have made further improvements to the band. We’d say this is an album still for fans of Black Sabbath, Pentagram, Witchfinder General, etc, but also touching into the 1981 NWOBHM quite a bit, especially on the title track.“





