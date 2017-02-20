Gitarrist Kasperi Heikkinen verlässt U.D.O./DIRKSCHNEIDER aus persönlichen Gründen. Es gibt keinerlei böses Blut oder ähnliches! Die Band, und ganz besonders Udo selbst, danken Kasperi von Herzen für seine großartige Unterstützung und für die zahllosen gemeinsamen Live Shows in aller Welt. Alles Gute, Kasperi!

Natürlich äussert sich auch Kasperi selbst zu den Umständen: „I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for these great four years I was in the band. I also wish all the best for the band with their future endeavors. From now on I will focus on my other music projects and some different outlets of creativity. You will surely hear from me again when the time is right. Stay metal and tsönk all the way! Thank you everybody!“

Quelle: www.afm-records.de

Kommentare

Kommentare