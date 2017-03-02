Electric Wizard: Kommen ab 30.03. auf Tour und machen Halt in Deutschland und Österreich

Electric Wizard: Kommen ab 30.03. auf Tour und machen Halt in Deutschland und Österreich

‘EUROPA 2017’: headline shows, events & festivals

30.03.17 – Stockholm, Close-Up Boat (headlining the infamous day-long metal cruise)

01.04.17 – Munich, Backstage (Under The Black Moon event, headlining)

02.04.17 – Vienna, Arena

03.04.17 – Leipzig, UT Connewitz

04.04.17 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

05.04.17 – Hamburg, Markthalle

06.04.17 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

07.04.17 – Stuttgart, LKA

08.04.17 – Weisbaden, Schlachthof

Kommentare

Kommentare