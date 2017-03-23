Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Thanks guys for taking the time for this interview. I’m very happy having you for this short “call and response”-game in advance to your upcoming record. The first and maybe silliest question – but I can imagine that our German readers also wonder – why is it 22? I have been told the answer to all questions is 42?

22:

Ever since Magnus (guitar-player) was a little kid, he always saw the number everywhere. He perceived it as neither a lucky number nor a bad omen. But the feeling of synchronicity connected to the sightings was intriguing to him. We formed this band to create the soundtrack to synchronicities, be it 22, 11, 33, 5, 6, 9 and so on, or letters, colours, smells. We all feel connected to different things, but somehow, everyone experiences glimpses of synchronicity. Now, a lot of our fans see the number 22 everywhere. Are they creating it?

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

You originally planned to release a crowdfunded (please correct me) album in 2014 named Sturla Fagerli Larsen. Since there has been a bit of a line-up confusion these days the record never saw the light of day. Are there any former compositions now being reused for You Are Creating: Limb 1?

22:

Hehehe, yeah, we must correct you there. Sturla was our singer for a short period of time. He recorded his voice on to a lot of the material for this album. As Per joined our band again as the lead singer, he applied his vocals to some of the same tracks, as well creating new parts and snippets, and mutating the songs a bit.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

The first single and title-track You Are Creating has visually been built out of dozens of fan-made video-sequences. Have you been using this principle for the whole new record, meaning that there’s real material created by fans like audio-files such as voices or so or was it about the visual component for this exact video?

22:

The fundamental basis for all the songs on You Are Creating: Limb 1 is that the listener is actively creating the musical experience. This suggestion is applicable to all art forms, and does not require any real contribution to the art itself from the listener. It is more about highlighting what is really happening when we experience art. On that song in particular, we wanted to push it further and sort of make the video and lyrics of the song feed each other.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Your second single is called INSPEC. You’ve written on Facebook that it’s about a person that meet his/her future self and that both love spending time together. The knowledge of the future version of this person about life and existence equals those of the one living in the here and now. Would you say that mankind isn’t able to learn and improve or that at some point in life the amount of experience has reached its peak and moments only differ in pictures but not in emotions? What has been the trigger for this story?

22:

Magnus was very into out of body experiences and such for a long period, and was fascinated by a non-linear approach to existence. It is about being able to live all probabilities of yourself at the same time, even though your main focus is here in this body, in this system of time. It is about there not being any answer in the future, rather than discovering/unwinding a knowingness that are innate within us.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

You have been featured lately in the inspirational Spotify-Playlist of Iceland’s Prog Rock-darlings Agent Fresco. Did you know them in advance or have you maybe met before? Is the northern European music-scene a bit of a family and everyone knows each other more or less?

22:

We were honured by that indeed, we love those guys. Even though we have not met them physically, we certainly feel a kinship to them. I think in countries like Norway and Iceland, where the population density is so low, there is a lot of room, space to explore. And by this, one has the opportunity to go pretty deep down the rabbit hole of music. Playing with the perception of rhythm is a common denominator for Agent Fresco and 22.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Having in mind that other musicians of the Prog Rock-genre consider you as inspiring…are there any acts which you would describe as influential for the writing process of your upcoming record? Which are your general influences? Is it the media, the landscape of Norway, the old lady in the shop at the corner…?

22:

To be honest, we don’t really listen to much progressive rock. What 22 plays is a synergy of a common shared pulse, groove and playfulness. Magnus (who writes the lyrics and most of the songs), is a big fan of Kate Bush, The Blood Brothers and Kent, while Per listens mainly to four to the floor eclectic pop music. As for general influences, life itself, asymmetric thoughtsbooks, people, skiing, patterns and such.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Regarding your sound…would you say that there will be obvious changes compared to your record Flux in 2010 or the following EPs? Have you improved your skills or used special instruments for the recording?

22:

It has more edges, and is not that “clean” as Flux. Actually a bit more sloppy playing and human feel to the playing. We also recorded a lot of the sound design live, meaning we would stomp on each other’s pedalboards while recording to get all the weird sounds going directly to the instrument tracks, instead of adding them later.With Flux we wanted to create what we wanted, with You Are Creating we want you to create what you want.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Your new label-connection Indie Recordings has been quite unknown to me. Besides you there are only a few internationally known acts like Shining, Satyricon or Kvelertak alongside to many many acts I’ve never heard of. How did this connection establish and is Indie Recordings some kind of a springboard for sleepers, the entrance for well kept secrets to something bigger?

22:

Indie Recordings acknowleged what 22 was about and has shown a sincere interest in our music and concepts. We are the most non-metal band they have signed, so it is an interesting collaboration for both parties. We, indeed do not want to be secrets.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

You define your music as New Energy Music. What’s the reason for “new”? Is it an energy that you lately found or is it meant to energize the listeners?

22:

It started as a “drink coke” kind of slogan for us, but we do indeed convey a new kind of energy through our music. In “new” we want to break the notion about the energy constant in the world, that it can never be created or go away. Fossile fuel like gasoline is old energy. Powering your household by converting gravity into electricity is an example of New Energy. The potential is there, but the application is up to us. 22 is the musical equivalent of this image.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Are there any plans to promote the new record live in Europe or on other continents? I’m sure people would love to experience the “new energy” on stage and soak it all up.

22:

Indeed there is, but we cannot share anything about it just yet…

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Thanks a lot for taking your time for this interview. We’re looking forward to your upcoming record and are hoping to see you on stage outside Norway soon. Any famous last words? Now is the time :).

22:

Hahaha! Thanks for the interview, and interesting questions.