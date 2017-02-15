Am 10. März feiern EVOCATION ihre Rückkehr in die Death-Metal-Szene mit einem neuen Killeralbum. ‚The Shadow Archetype‚ ist ein Bekenntnis zu ihren schwedischen Wurzeln, gewürzt mit pikanten Thrash-Einschüben, die den Suchtfaktor der Band zusätzlich erhöhen!

EVOCATION haben jetzt die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Surft zur Website des Deaf Forever und saugt euch ‚The Coroner‘ rein: deaf-forever.de

Gitarrist Marko Palmen: „‚The Coroner‘ is in my eyes a classic Swedish Death Metal track in the sense that it incorporates a lot of fast 2-beat verses alongside some cool double bass drum parts. What makes this track stand out in comparison with the rest of the album and perhaps also other Death Metal tracks is that it’s tuned down to flat-A (flat-B tuning on the rest of the album). The down tuning of the guitars and the BOSS HM-2 pedal buzzsaw tone makes the riffs on ‚The Coroner‘ sound as if they were forged by Lucifer himself in hell… The track also features in my opinion the best guitar solo on the entire album. Simon really managed to capture the tracks feeling with his melancholic guitar solo. This is definitely one of my favourite tracks on ‚The Shadow Archetype‘!“

EVOCATION haben auch ein Video zum neuen Album veröffentlicht, in welchem es Studioausschnitte zu sehen und hören gibt, sowie detaillierte Informationen von Gitarrist Marko Palmen. Checkt es hier aus: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=auNOIFAW9MI

Auf metalblade.com/evocation könnt ihr nach wie vor der ersten Single ‚Children Of Stone‚ huldigen und euch die Vorbestellmöglichkeiten ansehen. ‚The Shadow Archetype‚ erscheint auf Vinyl, als Digi-CD (mit gratis Bierdeckel) und digital auf allen Plattformen.

Das Album entstand in drei Studios. Backingvocals, Mix und Mastering wurden bei Dugout Productions fertiggestellt. Daniel Bergstrand übernahm die Aufnahme der Backingvocals und den Mix. George Nerantzis masterte. Die Drums wurden in den Crehate Studios mit Tontechniker Oscar Nilsson eingespielt. Drum-Veteran Per Möller Jensen (ex-The Haunted, ex-Invocator) half zudem hinterm Schlagzeug aus. Er setzt auf EVOCATIONs Album neue Genre-Standards mit komplexem wie groovendem Spiel, das man noch von seinen alten Combos kennt. Gitarre, Bass und Vocals wurden im Band-eigenen Studio Acacia Avenue Recordings mitgeschnitten. „Wir fingen Ende Juni 2015 mit den Drums an und vollendeten die letzten Gesangsaufnahmen im Juni 2016. Es dauerte also rund ein Jahr. Diese Produktion ist für mich unsere bislang stärkste. Sie enthält alles, was ich mir wünsche: rohe Brutalität und einen ordentlichen Punch!“

Cover und Layout stammen von Xaay (Behemoth, Nile, a.o.), der einen Bombenjob gemacht hat!

‚The Shadow Archetype‚ tracklisting:

01. Into Ruins

02. Condemned to the Grave

03. Modus Operandi

04. Children of Stone

05. The Coroner

06. The Shadow Archetype

07. Blind Obedience

08. Survival of the Sickest

09. Sulphur and Blood

10. Imperium Fall

11. Dark Day Sunrise

EVOCATION sind:

Thomas Josefsson – Vocals

Marko Palmén – Gitarre

Simon Exner – Gitarre

Gustaf Jorde – Bass

Per Möller Jensen – Sessiondrums auf dem Album



