FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY haben am Freitag ein brandneues Musikvideo zu ihrem Song „Black Mammoth“ veröffentlicht, welcher die dritte Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album „The Great Collapse“ darstellt.

„We were recording the new record when the shit hit the fan in North Dakota, and I felt compelled to write a song that would address it,“ sagt Gitarrist und Produzent Will Putney.„This short clip we pieced together gives a little insight into the events that have transpired over the past few months throughout the protests.“

„It got bad, then it got better, then it got worse, and now the natives of North Dakota need more help than ever. No one in this country should have their rights denied or their homes taken from them.“

