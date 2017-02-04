Fit For An Autopsy: Veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Heads Will Hang“ und veröffentlichen „The Great Collapse“ am 17.03.2017

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY haben die Premiere ihres brandneuen Videos zur ebenfalls brandneuen Single „Heads Will Hang“ gefeiert. Regie zur ersten Auskopplung aus dem 2017 erscheinenden Album führte Max Moore (CODE ORANGE, OF MICE AND MEN)

Ihr Death Metal vereint atmosphärischen Groove mit leidenschaftlichen Wut-Tiraden. Überzeugt euch selbst davon und schaut euch jetzt das Video an:

Das inzwischen vierte Studioalbum der Band und schließt nahtlos an die letzten Veröffentlichungen, “Absolute Hope Absolute Hell” und den Splitrelease “The Depression Session” (mit The Acacia Strain & Thy Art Is Murder) an. Für das Artwork zeichnet sich der Künstler Adam Burke verantwortlich.

“The Great Collapse is a reflection on the current chaotic state of mankind’s relationship with the world, and it’s effect both outward and inward,” sagt Gitarrist und Produzent Will Putney. “It’s a dark and unsettling record that encapsulates a variety of approaches to aggressive music, and a definite expansion of our capabilities as a band. It’s going to be the strongest record in our catalog. The overall mood and atmosphere of this album feels fully realized and emotionally stirring.”

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY – The Great Collapse

Long Branch Records/SPV

VÖ: 17.03.17

