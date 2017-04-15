Seit dem 14. April haben die legendären schwedischen Power Metaler HAMMERFALL endlich ihr langersehntes Vinyl-Boxset veröffentlicht! Wir haben hier für euch einen Einblick in dieses Limited Edition Boxset, das sowohl in Clear als auch in Silver Vinyl erhältlich sein wird und neben 10 Vinyl-Alben der Band auch das bisher (auf Vinyl) unveröffentlichte Live-Album »Gates Of Dalhalla« enthält. Schaut Euch hier das Video an: https://youtu.be/2rNHxARrc6o

Holt Euch hier Euer Exemplar: http://nblast.de/HammerfallTVCNBUK

Tracklistings as follows:

LP ­ Glory To The Brave

Side A

01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding

02. The Metal Age

03. Hammerfall

04. I Believe

05. Child Of The Damned

Side B

01. Steel Meets Steel

02. Stone Cold

03. Unchained

04. Glory To The Brave

LP ­ Legacy Of Kings

Side A

01. Heeding The Call

02. Legacy Of Kings

03. Let The Hammer Fall

04. Dreamland

05. Remember Yesterday

Side B

01. At The End Of The Rainbow

02. Back To Back

03. Stronger Than All

04. Warriors Of Faith

05. The Fallen One

LP – Renegade

Side A

01. Templars Of Steel

02. Keep The Flame Burning

03. Renegade

04. Living in Victory

05. Alwas Will Be

Side B

01. The Way Of The Warrior

02. Destined For Glory

03. The Champion

04. Raise The Hammer (instrumental)

05. A Legend Reborn

LP ­ Crimson Thunder

Side A

01. Riders Of The Storm

02. Hearts On Fire

03. On The Edge Of Honour

04. Crimson Thunder

05. Lore Of The Arcane

06. Trailblazers

Side B

01. Dreams Come True

02. Angel Of Mercy

03. The Unforgiving Blade

04. In Memoriam

05. Hero¹s Return

LP ­ Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken

Side A

01. Secrets

02. Blood Bound

03. Fury Of The Wild

04. Hammer Of Justice

05. Never, Ever

06. Born To Rule

Side B

01. The Templar Flame

02. Imperial

03. Take The Black

04. Knights Of The 21st Century

2LP – Masterpieces

Side A

01. Child Of The Damned

02. Ravenlord

03. Eternal Dark

04. Back to back

05. I Want Out

Side B

01. Man On The Silver Mountain

02. Head Over Heels

03. Run With The Devil

04. We¹re Gonna Make It

05. Breaking The Law

Side C

01. Angel Of Mercy

02. Rising Force

03. Detroit Rock City

04. Crazy Nights

Side D

01. När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn

02. Flight Of The Warrior

03. Youth Gone Wild

04. Aphasia

2LP ­ No Sacrifice, No Victory

Side A

01. Any Means Necessary

02. Life Is Now

03. Punish And Enslave

04. Legion

Side B

01. Between Two Worlds

02. Hollowed Be My Name

03. Something For The Ages

04. No Sacrifice, No Victory

Side C

01. Bring The Hammer Down

02. One Of A Kind

03. My Sharona

Side D

-etched-

LP – Threshold

Side A

01. Threshold

02. The Fire Burns Forever

03. Rebel Inside

04. Natural High

05. Dark Wings, Dark Words

06. Howlin¹ With The ŒPac

Side B

01. Shadow Empire

02. Carved In Stone

03. Reign Of The Hammer

04. Genocide

05. Titan

2LP – Infected

Side A

01. Patient Zero

02. B.Y.H.

03. One More Time

Side B

01. The Outlaw

02. Send Me A Sign

03. Dia De Los Muertos

Side C

01. I Refuse

02. 666 ­ The Enemy Within

03. Immortalized

Side D

01. Let¹s Get It On

02. Redemption

2LP ­ (r)Evolution

Side A

01. Hector¹s Hymn

02. (r)Evolution

03. Bushido

Side B

01. Live Life Loud

02. Ex Inferis

03. We Won¹t Back Down

Side C

01. Winter Is Coming

02. Origins

03. Tainted Metal

Side D

01. Evil Incarnate

02. Wildfire

03. Demonized

2LP ­ Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1

Side A

01. Patient Zero

02. Heeding The Call

03. Any Means Necessary

04. B.Y.H.

Side B

01. Riders On The Storm

02. Let¹s Get It Out

03. Crimson Thunder

04. Renegade

Side C

01. Blood Bound

02. Last Man Standing

03. Fury Of The Wild

04. Drum Solo: Anders Johansson

Side D

01. Always Will Be

02. Dia De Los Muertos

03. Steel Meets Steel

2LP – Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2

Side A

01. Threshold

02. The Dragon Lies Bleeding

03. Let The Hammer Fall

04. När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm

Side B

01. Something For The Ages

02. The Templar Flame

03. Oh Fortuna

04. Glory To The Brave

Side C

01. One More Time

02. Hammerfall

03. Hearts On Fire

Side D

-etched-

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

