Seit dem 14. April haben die legendären schwedischen Power Metaler HAMMERFALL endlich ihr langersehntes Vinyl-Boxset veröffentlicht! Wir haben hier für euch einen Einblick in dieses Limited Edition Boxset, das sowohl in Clear als auch in Silver Vinyl erhältlich sein wird und neben 10 Vinyl-Alben der Band auch das bisher (auf Vinyl) unveröffentlichte Live-Album »Gates Of Dalhalla« enthält. Schaut Euch hier das Video an: https://youtu.be/2rNHxARrc6o
Holt Euch hier Euer Exemplar: http://nblast.de/HammerfallTVCNBUK
Tracklistings as follows:
LP Glory To The Brave
Side A
01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
02. The Metal Age
03. Hammerfall
04. I Believe
05. Child Of The Damned
Side B
01. Steel Meets Steel
02. Stone Cold
03. Unchained
04. Glory To The Brave
LP Legacy Of Kings
Side A
01. Heeding The Call
02. Legacy Of Kings
03. Let The Hammer Fall
04. Dreamland
05. Remember Yesterday
Side B
01. At The End Of The Rainbow
02. Back To Back
03. Stronger Than All
04. Warriors Of Faith
05. The Fallen One
LP – Renegade
Side A
01. Templars Of Steel
02. Keep The Flame Burning
03. Renegade
04. Living in Victory
05. Alwas Will Be
Side B
01. The Way Of The Warrior
02. Destined For Glory
03. The Champion
04. Raise The Hammer (instrumental)
05. A Legend Reborn
LP Crimson Thunder
Side A
01. Riders Of The Storm
02. Hearts On Fire
03. On The Edge Of Honour
04. Crimson Thunder
05. Lore Of The Arcane
06. Trailblazers
Side B
01. Dreams Come True
02. Angel Of Mercy
03. The Unforgiving Blade
04. In Memoriam
05. Hero¹s Return
LP Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken
Side A
01. Secrets
02. Blood Bound
03. Fury Of The Wild
04. Hammer Of Justice
05. Never, Ever
06. Born To Rule
Side B
01. The Templar Flame
02. Imperial
03. Take The Black
04. Knights Of The 21st Century
2LP – Masterpieces
Side A
01. Child Of The Damned
02. Ravenlord
03. Eternal Dark
04. Back to back
05. I Want Out
Side B
01. Man On The Silver Mountain
02. Head Over Heels
03. Run With The Devil
04. We¹re Gonna Make It
05. Breaking The Law
Side C
01. Angel Of Mercy
02. Rising Force
03. Detroit Rock City
04. Crazy Nights
Side D
01. När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn
02. Flight Of The Warrior
03. Youth Gone Wild
04. Aphasia
2LP No Sacrifice, No Victory
Side A
01. Any Means Necessary
02. Life Is Now
03. Punish And Enslave
04. Legion
Side B
01. Between Two Worlds
02. Hollowed Be My Name
03. Something For The Ages
04. No Sacrifice, No Victory
Side C
01. Bring The Hammer Down
02. One Of A Kind
03. My Sharona
Side D
-etched-
LP – Threshold
Side A
01. Threshold
02. The Fire Burns Forever
03. Rebel Inside
04. Natural High
05. Dark Wings, Dark Words
06. Howlin¹ With The ŒPac
Side B
01. Shadow Empire
02. Carved In Stone
03. Reign Of The Hammer
04. Genocide
05. Titan
2LP – Infected
Side A
01. Patient Zero
02. B.Y.H.
03. One More Time
Side B
01. The Outlaw
02. Send Me A Sign
03. Dia De Los Muertos
Side C
01. I Refuse
02. 666 The Enemy Within
03. Immortalized
Side D
01. Let¹s Get It On
02. Redemption
2LP (r)Evolution
Side A
01. Hector¹s Hymn
02. (r)Evolution
03. Bushido
Side B
01. Live Life Loud
02. Ex Inferis
03. We Won¹t Back Down
Side C
01. Winter Is Coming
02. Origins
03. Tainted Metal
Side D
01. Evil Incarnate
02. Wildfire
03. Demonized
2LP Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1
Side A
01. Patient Zero
02. Heeding The Call
03. Any Means Necessary
04. B.Y.H.
Side B
01. Riders On The Storm
02. Let¹s Get It Out
03. Crimson Thunder
04. Renegade
Side C
01. Blood Bound
02. Last Man Standing
03. Fury Of The Wild
04. Drum Solo: Anders Johansson
Side D
01. Always Will Be
02. Dia De Los Muertos
03. Steel Meets Steel
2LP – Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2
Side A
01. Threshold
02. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
03. Let The Hammer Fall
04. När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm
Side B
01. Something For The Ages
02. The Templar Flame
03. Oh Fortuna
04. Glory To The Brave
Side C
01. One More Time
02. Hammerfall
03. Hearts On Fire
Side D
-etched-
Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de