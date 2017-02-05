Die aus Sacramento (Kalifornien) stammende „science based“ Power Metal-Band HELION PRIME steht ab sofort bei AFM Records unter Vertrag. Die von Gitarrist Jason Ashcraft gegründete Formation ist seit 2014 aktiv und hat 2016 in Eigenregie ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum veröffentlicht.

AFM wird „Helion Prime“ am 24.02. nun offiziell weltweit auf den Markt bringen.

HELION PRIME bewegen sich lyrisch im weiten Feld zwischen „Science Fact und Science Fiction“ – somit trifft Wissenschaft auf Fantasie und bildet die perfekte Verbindung, denn auch musikalisch verarbeitet die Band (obwohl metallisch-klassisch grundausgerichtet) verschiedene Einflüsse. Und so sollte die junge Formation tatsächlich bei der Anhängerschaft so unterschiedlicher Bands wie Iron Savior, Star One, Dream Evil, Iced Earth oder gar Amaranthe punkten können. HELION PRIME verbinden epischen (weiblichen) Gesang mit starker Gitarrenarbeit und einem natürlichen Gespür für Killermelodien. Von dieser großartigen neuen Band wird man noch viel hören.

Seht hier den offiziellen Videoclip „Life Finds A Way“.

Jason Ashcraft:

„I am not even sure where to begin when it comes to expressing how I feel. There are many times in your life where you reach a moment and realize things will never be the same. This is exactly one of those moments. Myself and Helion Prime are extremely thrilled to be joining the AFM family and calling them home. The amount of support, enthusiasm and confidence they have shown the band means everything to me. When we were first approached the band was in a state of uncertainty having just lost our singer but they still believed in us and worked with us through it. Now having a complete line up again and half way through writing the sophomore album I am ready to take these next steps with AFM. I look forward to the future and everything that it brings.“

Erst vor wenigen Wochen konnten HELION PRIME mit Kayla Dixon ihre neue Frontfrau vorstellen und das Songwriting für Album #2 hat bereits begonnen.

Line-Up:

Kayla Dixon – Vocals

Jason Ashcraft – Rhythm Guitars

Chad Anderson – Lead Guitars

Jeremy Steinhouse – Bass

Alexander Bosson – Drums

