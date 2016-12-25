INFERNAL TENEBRA und DYING GORGEOUS LIES werden im April und Mai Testament auf deren Nordamerika Tour 2017 zusammen mit Sepultura und Prong supporten!
INFERNAL TENEBRA sind vom 06.-27.04.2017 dabei und DYING GORGEOUS LIES vom 28.04.-20.05.2017!
Hier die bestätigten Termine:
06.04.2017 US Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*
07.04.2017 US Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live*
08.04.2017 US San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*
09.04.2017 US Houston, TX – House Of Blues*
10.04.2017 US New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues*
12.04.2017 US Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*
13.04.2017 US Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room*
14.04.2017 US Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues*
15.04.2017 US Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*
16.04.2017 US Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*
19.04.2017 US Richmond, VA – The National*
20.04.2017 US Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom*
21.04.2017 US Worcester, MA – The Palladium (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)*
22.04.2017 US Huntington, NY – The Paramount*
23.04.2017 US Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory*
24.04.2017 US Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live*
26.04.2017 CA Montreal, QC – Métropolis*
27.04.2017 CA Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre*
28.04.2017 US Detroit, MI – The Majestic**
29.04.2017 US Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s**
30.04.2017 US Cleveland, OH – Agora**
02.05.2017 US Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall**
03.05.2017 US Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue**
04.05.2017 US Sioux Falls, SD – The District**
06.05.2017 US Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall**
07.05.2017 US Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot**
09.05.2017 US Portland, OR – Roseland Theater**
10.05.2017 CA Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom**
11.05.2017 US Seattle, WA – Showbox Market**
12.05.2017 US Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House**
15.05.2017 US Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater**
16.05.2017 US San Diego, CA – House Of Blues**
17.05.2017 US Scottsdale, AZ – Livewire**
18.05.2017 US Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues**
19.05.2017 US San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom**
20.05.2017 US Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl**
* Support: INFERNAL TENEBRA
** Support: DYING GORGEOUS LIES
Quelle: www.carrycoal.de