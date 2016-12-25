Infernal Tenebra und Dying Gorgeous Lies: Auf US Tour mit Testament

INFERNAL TENEBRA und DYING GORGEOUS LIES werden im April und Mai Testament auf deren Nordamerika Tour 2017 zusammen mit Sepultura und Prong supporten!

INFERNAL TENEBRA sind vom 06.-27.04.2017 dabei und DYING GORGEOUS LIES vom 28.04.-20.05.2017!

Hier die bestätigten Termine:

06.04.2017 US Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*

07.04.2017 US Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live*

08.04.2017 US San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*

09.04.2017 US Houston, TX – House Of Blues*

10.04.2017 US New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues*

12.04.2017 US Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

13.04.2017 US Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room*

14.04.2017 US Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues*

15.04.2017 US Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

16.04.2017 US Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*

19.04.2017 US Richmond, VA – The National*

20.04.2017 US Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom*

21.04.2017 US Worcester, MA – The Palladium (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)*

22.04.2017 US Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

23.04.2017 US Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory*

24.04.2017 US Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live*

26.04.2017 CA Montreal, QC – Métropolis*

27.04.2017 CA Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre*

28.04.2017 US Detroit, MI – The Majestic**

29.04.2017 US Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s**

30.04.2017 US Cleveland, OH – Agora**

02.05.2017 US Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall**

03.05.2017 US Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue**

04.05.2017 US Sioux Falls, SD – The District**

06.05.2017 US Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall**

07.05.2017 US Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot**

09.05.2017 US Portland, OR – Roseland Theater**

10.05.2017 CA Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom**

11.05.2017 US Seattle, WA – Showbox Market**

12.05.2017 US Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House**

15.05.2017 US Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater**

16.05.2017 US San Diego, CA – House Of Blues**

17.05.2017 US Scottsdale, AZ – Livewire**

18.05.2017 US Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues**

19.05.2017 US San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom**

20.05.2017 US Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl**

* Support: INFERNAL TENEBRA

** Support: DYING GORGEOUS LIES

Quelle: www.carrycoal.de

