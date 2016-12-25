Suchen
INFERNAL TENEBRA und DYING GORGEOUS LIES werden im April und Mai Testament auf deren Nordamerika Tour 2017 zusammen mit Sepultura und Prong supporten!

INFERNAL TENEBRA sind vom 06.-27.04.2017 dabei und DYING GORGEOUS LIES vom 28.04.-20.05.2017!

 

Hier die bestätigten Termine:
06.04.2017 US Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*

07.04.2017 US Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live*

08.04.2017 US San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*

09.04.2017 US Houston, TX – House Of Blues*

10.04.2017 US New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues*

12.04.2017 US Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

13.04.2017 US Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room*

14.04.2017 US Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues*

15.04.2017 US Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

16.04.2017 US Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*

19.04.2017 US Richmond, VA – The National*

20.04.2017 US Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom*

21.04.2017 US Worcester, MA – The Palladium (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)*

22.04.2017 US Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

23.04.2017 US Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory*

24.04.2017 US Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live*

26.04.2017 CA Montreal, QC – Métropolis*

27.04.2017 CA Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre*

28.04.2017 US Detroit, MI – The Majestic**

29.04.2017 US Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s**

30.04.2017 US Cleveland, OH – Agora**

02.05.2017 US Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall**

03.05.2017 US Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue**

04.05.2017 US Sioux Falls, SD – The District**

06.05.2017 US Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall**

07.05.2017 US Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot**

09.05.2017 US Portland, OR – Roseland Theater**

10.05.2017 CA Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom**

11.05.2017 US Seattle, WA – Showbox Market**

12.05.2017 US Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House**

15.05.2017 US Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater**

16.05.2017 US San Diego, CA – House Of Blues**

17.05.2017 US Scottsdale, AZ – Livewire**

18.05.2017 US Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues**

19.05.2017 US San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom**

20.05.2017 US Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl**

 

* Support: INFERNAL TENEBRA

** Support: DYING GORGEOUS LIES

Quelle: www.carrycoal.de

Kommentare

