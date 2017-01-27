Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Thanks guys for taking the time for this interview. So you’re currently on the road across Europe and the UK with The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Stray From The Path. How have the shows been so far?

Wage War / Briton:

The shows have been off the chain! I got to say I love playing in Germany. This our second time in Europe and I think we are getting a great reaction.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Did you know the other artists personally before the tour kicked off? Have you already met Drew and the guys of Stray From The Path or bumped into the Aussies at a show on the American continent?

Wage War / Briton:

I’ve never met anyone personally before this tour but everyone in Amity, Northlane, and Stray are rad dudes. Drew is a great guy I remember going to Stray From The Path shows back in 2010.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

How is it like being in Europe? Do you face cultural issues? Differs the actual experience from your expectations or things you’ve heard about the “old continent”?

Wage War / Briton:

I’m having a great time in Europe. There are so many things to go and see like the Eiffel Tower, the Berlin Wall, and stuff like that. The hardest part is the language barrier but most people in Europe can speak English so it’s not so bad.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

I once talked to Dana from Kingdom Of Giants and he told me that it’s really difficult for bands in the US to play (bigger) shows or even attract people to visit the shows and make a living with music. He said it’s much easier for American bands in Europe. Do you share this experience?

Wage War / Briton:

I think if you play good music and play a lot of shows in a lot of the same cities you will build a following. I wouldn’t expect a band to come over here their first time and smash it. This is our second time in Europe and I think things are starting to heat up for us here.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

What are your general influences when it comes to writing new music?

Wage War / Briton:

I think the biggest influences we get when writing is from pop music. We are always singing a Justin Bieber or Backstreet Boys song when we are in the van. I think that love for fun choruses translates into our music.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Blueprints has been co-produced by Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember. How has that connection been established?

Wage War / Briton:

Working with Jeremy has been great! He wanted to jump on board when we sent some demos his way. It’s great to have him in the studio he’s got great ideas.

Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:

Again thanks a lot for taking your time for this interview. We’re looking forward to your upcoming record and keep our fingers crossed for a promotional tour across Europe in 2017/2018 again. Is there something you’d like to tell the readers out there in front of their screens? Feel free to share anything you like to :).

Wage War / Briton:

Yeah if we are coming your way in 2017 come hangout! Thank you Amity and everyone out there for making this tour one to remember.