Artist: Wage War
Herkunft: Ocala, Florida, USA
Genre: Metalcore
Label: Fearless Records
Link: http://wagewarband.com/
Bandmitglieder:
Gesang – Briton Bond
Gitarre, Gesang – Cody Quistad
Gitarre – Seth Blake
Bassgitarre – Chris Gaylord
Schlagzeug – Stephen Kluesener
Das Interview entstand im Dezember 2016.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Danke, dass ihr euch die Zeit für das Interview nehmt. Ihr seid aktuell mit The Amity Affliction, Northlane und Stray From The Path auf Tour durch Europa und Großbritannien. Wie war’s bisher so?
Wage War / Briton:
Die Shows waren wild. Ich muss gestehen, ich liebe es, in Deutschland aufzutreten. Es ist unser zweites Mal in Europa und ich denke, wir ernten großartigen Zuspruch.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Kanntet ihr die anderen Bands persönlich, bevor’s zusammen auf Tour ging? Habt ihr Drew und seine Jungs von Stray From The Path vorher schonmal getroffen oder seid ihr zufällig auf die Australier während einer ihrer Shows auf dem amerikanischen Kontinent gestoßen?
Wage War / Briton:
Ich habe die Jungs alle vorher nie persönlich getroffen, aber sie sind alle großartige Typen. Drew ist ein feiner Kerl und ich erinnere mich daran, Shows von Stray From The Path damals 2010 besucht zu haben.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Wie ist es so für euch, in Europa zu touren? Stoßt ihr auf kulturelle Probleme? Wie unterscheiden sich eure aktuellen Erfahrungen von euren Erwartungen oder Dingen, die ihr über den „alten Kontinent“ gehört habt?
Wage War / Briton:
Ich habe eine großartige Zeit in Europa. Es gibt soviele Dinge zu sehen wie z. B. den Eiffel Turm, die Berliner Mauer und ähnliches. Am schwierigsten sind die Sprachbarrieren, aber die meisten Menschen in Europa sprechen Englisch, was es dann doch leichter macht.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Ich hatte mal eine Unterhaltung mit Dana von Kingdom Of Giants und er sagte mir, dass es ziemlich schwierig für Bands in den Staaten ist, größere Shows zu spielen oder überhaupt vor einem größeren Publikum aufzutreten und auch davon leben zu können. Er sagte, es sei deutlich einfacher für amerikanische Bands in Europa. Teilt ihr diese Erfahrung?
Wage War / Briton:
Ich denke, wenn man gute Musik macht, viele Shows in vielen und immer wieder denselben Städten spielt, kann man sich eine gute Fanbase aufbauen. Ich würde nicht erwarten, dass eine Band nach Europa kommt und direkt beim ersten Mal einschlägt. Diese Tour ist unser zweiter Besuch hier und ich denke, die Dinge entwicklen sich wirklich gut für uns hier.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Was sind eure generellen Einflüsse, wenn’s um’s Songwriting geht?
Wage War / Briton:
Ich denke, Popmusik ist unser größter Einfluss, wenn wir neue Songs schreiben. Im Van singen wir immer wieder Justin Bieber– oder Backstreet Boys-Songs und die Vorliebe für diese Spaß-Gesänge überträgt sich dann auf unsere Musik.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Blueprints wurde von Jeremy McKinnon von A Day To Remember co-produziert. Wie kam dieser Kontakt zustande?
Wage War / Briton:
Es war großartig, mit Jeremy zu arbeiten! Wir haben ihm einige Demos geschickt und er wollte sofort mit an Bord. Es ist toll, ihn im Studio zu haben und von seinen Ideen zu profitieren.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Vielen Dank nochmal für eure Zeit und das Interview. Wir freuen uns auf euer nächstes Album und drücken euch die Daumen, dass es mit einer Promo-Tour quer durch Europa in 2017/2018 klappt. Gibt es noch etwas, das ihr unseren Lesern am Bildschirm mitgeben möchtet? Haut raus :).
Wage War / Briton:
Yeah, wenn wir es 2017 wieder nach Europa schaffen, kommt vorbei und lasst uns gemeinsam abhängen. Vielen Dank an The Amity Affliction und alle da draußen, die die Tour so erinnerungswürdig gemacht haben!
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Thanks guys for taking the time for this interview. So you’re currently on the road across Europe and the UK with The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Stray From The Path. How have the shows been so far?
Wage War / Briton:
The shows have been off the chain! I got to say I love playing in Germany. This our second time in Europe and I think we are getting a great reaction.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Did you know the other artists personally before the tour kicked off? Have you already met Drew and the guys of Stray From The Path or bumped into the Aussies at a show on the American continent?
Wage War / Briton:
I’ve never met anyone personally before this tour but everyone in Amity, Northlane, and Stray are rad dudes. Drew is a great guy I remember going to Stray From The Path shows back in 2010.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
How is it like being in Europe? Do you face cultural issues? Differs the actual experience from your expectations or things you’ve heard about the “old continent”?
Wage War / Briton:
I’m having a great time in Europe. There are so many things to go and see like the Eiffel Tower, the Berlin Wall, and stuff like that. The hardest part is the language barrier but most people in Europe can speak English so it’s not so bad.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
I once talked to Dana from Kingdom Of Giants and he told me that it’s really difficult for bands in the US to play (bigger) shows or even attract people to visit the shows and make a living with music. He said it’s much easier for American bands in Europe. Do you share this experience?
Wage War / Briton:
I think if you play good music and play a lot of shows in a lot of the same cities you will build a following. I wouldn’t expect a band to come over here their first time and smash it. This is our second time in Europe and I think things are starting to heat up for us here.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
What are your general influences when it comes to writing new music?
Wage War / Briton:
I think the biggest influences we get when writing is from pop music. We are always singing a Justin Bieber or Backstreet Boys song when we are in the van. I think that love for fun choruses translates into our music.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Blueprints has been co-produced by Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember. How has that connection been established?
Wage War / Briton:
Working with Jeremy has been great! He wanted to jump on board when we sent some demos his way. It’s great to have him in the studio he’s got great ideas.
Time For Metal / Sebastian S.:
Again thanks a lot for taking your time for this interview. We’re looking forward to your upcoming record and keep our fingers crossed for a promotional tour across Europe in 2017/2018 again. Is there something you’d like to tell the readers out there in front of their screens? Feel free to share anything you like to :).
Wage War / Briton:
Yeah if we are coming your way in 2017 come hangout! Thank you Amity and everyone out there for making this tour one to remember.