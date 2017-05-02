Sänger und Gitarrist Jim Jones musikalische Geschichte schlägt sich in mehreren Projekten nieder. The Jim Jones Revue, Black Moses und Thee Hypnotics. Als viertes gesellt sich jetzt Jim Jones & The Rightous Mind dazu. Sein bis jetzt umfangreichstes und ambitioniertestes Werk. Die Band setzt sich aus folgenden Musikern zusammen: Jim Jones (lead vocals and guitar); Malcolm Troon (guitar; pedal steel and backing vocals) Matt Millership (keyboards and backing vocals); Gavin Jay (bass guitar, upright bass and backing vocals); Phil Martini (drums and backing vocals).

Bandleader Jones zu seinem neuen Werk:

I wanted something raw, but exotic at the same time; spiritual, but blood and guts earthy too… Super Natural. It’s a tricky balance, but this band really has the chops to make it work” Jim Jones

Bereits kurz nach dem letzten Konzert der Jim Jones Revue Ende 2014 konzentrierte sich Jones auf sein neues Projekt. Es folgten drei EP´s in den Jahren 2015 und 2016 und schließlich jetzt das Debut Album. Aufgenommen und gemischt wurde das Album im Londoner Space Eko East Studio.

Super Natural – Track Listing:

Dream Base is Loaded Something’s Gonna Get it Hands On You No Fool Aldecide Boil Yer Blood Shallow Grave Heavy Lounge #1 Till It’s All Gone Everyone But Me

Jim Jones & The Rightous Mind

VÖ: 12.05.17

Hound Gawd Records/Broken Silence

