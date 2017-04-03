Im Juni werden die Bonner Progressive Black Metaller Klabautamann ihr neues Album Smaragd veröffentlichen. Als ersten hör- und sehbaren Vorgeschmack gibt es jetzt ein Video zum Song Into Depression. Der außergewöhnliche Clip wurde von Costin Chioreanu erstellt, der bereits das Artwork zu Smaragd gestaltet hat.

Der Clip feiert heute exklusiv seine Premiere bei metal.de und Invisible Oranges:

Metal.de: http://www.metal.de/news/klabautamann-video-premiere-into-depression-228254/

Invisible Oranges: http://www.invisibleoranges.com/klabautamann-into-depression-video-premiere/

Hier findet ihr außerdem noch Kommentare von der Band und Costin zu diesem außergewöhnlichen Video:

This is one of the few tracks I did the main songwriting for on this record. I actually used the drum-tracks from „Mensch aus Gold“ by Ekpyrosis instead of programming demo drums or using a klick track while composing, which was quite enjoyable and inspiring. The Telecaster being my most favourite guitar for years now explains the high amount of clean parts. I never planned for clean vocals though, this is something Tim came up with, and for me it’s the icing on the cake! And – of course – the incredible video…

– Florian Toyka, Guitars

Into Depression might not look that depressive at the first sight, but it is the story of a character who is revisiting all his memories, reaching the present at the end, when he is nothing but a ghost in a dead city. Regarding the visuals, the video was made using lots of handmade paintings and drawings and was my personal input to have everything so minimalist-looking. I had enough of blank figurative mask covering everything around me. In plus, I think it fits very well the introspective character of this song.

– Costin Chioreanu, Video

Übrigens: Das einzigartige Artwork wird es für alle Besteller des Pre-Order-Packages als A3-Poster geben. Der Pre-Sale startet Anfang Mai.

Für die Aufnahmen wurden Klabautamann von diversen größeren Namen unterstützt: so konnte man u.a. Anna Murphy (Nucleus Torn, ex-Eluveitie) für die Clean Vocals und die Drehleier gewinnen, Fredy Schnyder (ebenfalls Nucleus Torn) spielt auf Smaragd die Hammond-Orgel. Für den Mix und das Mastering ist – wie schon bei den Klabautamann-Alben Our Journey Through The Woods und The Old Chamber – Armin Rave (u.a. Darkened Nocturn Slaughtercult, Grabnebelfürsten, Pavor) verantwortlich.

Erscheinen wird Smaragd auf dem bandeigenen Label Zeitgeister Music. Es wird nach Our Journey Through The Woods (2003), Der Ort (2005), Merkur (2009) und The Old Chamber (2011) das fünfte Album von Klabautamann sein. Die Spielzeit der insgesamt zehn Songs beträgt 54 Minuten. Hier die Tracklist von Smaragd:

Into Depression My Terrifying Mirror In My Shadow Under Feral Skies As the Snow Melted The Murderers Enemies‘ Blood Saturn Smaragd Frozen in Time

Alle weiteren Infos zu Klabautamann findet Ihr hier: https://www.facebook.com/Klabautamann/

Quelle: Metal Promotions

Kommentare

Kommentare