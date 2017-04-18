Die griechischen Nu-Metaller MAPLERUN werden die Heavy Metal-Ikone BLAZE BAYLEY auf dessen bevorstehende Griechenland-Tour begleiten. Die Tourdaten wurden nun offiziell veröffentlicht.
30.05.2017 Xanthi – Nostos Live
31.05.2017 Thessaloniki – Eightball Club
01.06.2017 Patra – Metropolis
02.06.2017 Festival Motoe
03.06.2017 Larissa – Larissa Sports Centre
04.06.2017 Kastoria – Prague Draft
05.06.2017 Ioannina – Polichoros Agora
06.06.2017 Lefkada – Milos Beach Club
07.06.2017 Athen, Kyttaro Live
08.06.2017 Volos – Café Santan
09.06.2017 Trikala – Mandagoras
Quelle: www.nauntownmusic.de