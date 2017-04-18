Suchen
Home

Die griechischen Nu-Metaller MAPLERUN werden die Heavy Metal-Ikone BLAZE BAYLEY auf dessen bevorstehende Griechenland-Tour begleiten. Die Tourdaten wurden nun offiziell veröffentlicht.

30.05.2017 Xanthi – Nostos Live

31.05.2017 Thessaloniki – Eightball Club

01.06.2017 Patra – Metropolis

02.06.2017 Festival Motoe

03.06.2017 Larissa – Larissa Sports Centre

04.06.2017 Kastoria – Prague Draft

05.06.2017 Ioannina – Polichoros Agora

06.06.2017 Lefkada – Milos Beach Club

07.06.2017 Athen, Kyttaro Live

08.06.2017 Volos – Café Santan

09.06.2017 Trikala – Mandagoras

Quelle: www.nauntownmusic.de

Kommentare

Kommentare

65Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
14,271Posts