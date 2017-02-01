Die Melodic Doom Death Metal Band NAILED TO OBSCURITY veröffentlichen ihr neues Album “King Delusion”morgen und haben hier für euch schon das Video zu “Protean”: https://youtu.be/aURv2uR9-yM

NAILED TO OBSCURITY live:

03.02.2017 Aurich (Germany) – Schlachthof* (SOLD OUT)

04.02.2017 Eisenach (Germany) – Alter Schlachthof*

25.03.2017 Antwerp (Belgium) – Het Bos**

23.06.2017 Manslagt (Germany) – Let The Bad Times Roll Open Air

30.06.2017 Gardelegen (Germany) – Metal Frenzy Open Air

01.09.2017 Katzenbach (Germany) – Metallergrillen Open Air

*) offical album release show

**) with Primordial

Quelle: www.netinfect.de

Kommentare

Kommentare