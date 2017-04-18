NECROWRETCH stellen alle Songs vom neuen Album ‚Satanic Slavery‘ zur Verfügung, welches am Freitag dem 14.04.2017 veröffentlicht wurde.
‚Satanic Slavery‚ könnt ihr direkt hier anhören: Deaf Forever (DE)
Track-list
1. Sprawl of Sin
2. Tredeciman Blackfire
3. Satanic Slavery
4. Evil Names
5. Hellspawn Pyre
6. Bestial Rites
7. Curse of Blasphemy
8. Verses from the Depths
Style: Putrid Death Metal
www.facebook.com/Necrowretch
http://necrowretch.net
Line-up
Vlad: guitar, vocals
Ilmar: drums
K. Desecrator: bass
Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com