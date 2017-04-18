NECROWRETCH stellen alle Songs vom neuen Album ‚Satanic Slavery‘ zur Verfügung, welches am Freitag dem 14.04.2017 veröffentlicht wurde.

‚Satanic Slavery‚ könnt ihr direkt hier anhören: Deaf Forever (DE)

Track-list

1. Sprawl of Sin

2. Tredeciman Blackfire

3. Satanic Slavery

4. Evil Names

5. Hellspawn Pyre

6. Bestial Rites

7. Curse of Blasphemy

8. Verses from the Depths

Style: Putrid Death Metal

www.facebook.com/Necrowretch

http://necrowretch.net

Line-up

Vlad: guitar, vocals

Ilmar: drums

K. Desecrator: bass

Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com

