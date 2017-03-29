Mittendrin statt nur dabei oder auch die perfekte Rundumsicht, wenn NervoChaos das tun, was sie am besten können: Ihren aktuellen Song “Ritualistic” roh und mit brutaler Präzision niederzuknüppeln!

“Ritualistic” ist nach “Moloch Rise” und “Ad Maiorem Satanae Gloriam” die dritte Singleauskopplung aus dem am 7. April erscheinenden Album “Nyctophilia”. Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. Moloch Rise

2. Ritualistic

3. Ad Maiorem Satanae Gloriam

4. Season of the Witch

5. Waters of Chaos

6. The Midnight Hunter

7. Rites of the 13 Cemeteries

8. Vampiric Cannibal Goddess

9. Stained with Blood

10. Lord Death*

11. Dead End

12. World Aborted

13. Live Like Suicide

Kommentare

