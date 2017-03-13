Das neue NIGHTBRINGER Album ‚Terra Damnata‚ wird am 14.04.2017 veröffentlicht. Vorab präsentiert die Black Metal Band aus Colorado fleißig das neue Material und bietet euch bereits Song Nummer drei an.
Den Song „Of the Key and Crossed Bones“ könnt ihr direkt über den Season of Mist YouTube Chanel aufrufen:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsuKlkpBIao
Track-list
1. As Wolves Amongst Ruins
2. Misrule
3. Midnight’s Crown
4. Of the Key and Crossed Bones
5. Let Silence be His Sacred Name
6. Inheritor of a Dying World
7. The Lamp of Inverse Light
8. Serpent Sun
Style: Black Metal
Line-up
Naas Alcameth: guitars, bass, vocals, scripts and ambience
Ophis: guitars, bass, vocals and scripts
Ar-Ra’d al-Iblis: vocals and scripts
VJS: guitars and keys
Norgaath: bass
Menthor: percussions
www.facebook.com/NightbringerOfficial
Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com