Das neue NIGHTBRINGER Album ‚Terra Damnata‚ wird am 14.04.2017 veröffentlicht. Vorab präsentiert die Black Metal Band aus Colorado fleißig das neue Material und bietet euch bereits Song Nummer drei an.

Den Song „Of the Key and Crossed Bones“ könnt ihr direkt über den Season of Mist YouTube Chanel aufrufen:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsuKlkpBIao

Track-list

1. As Wolves Amongst Ruins

2. Misrule

3. Midnight’s Crown

4. Of the Key and Crossed Bones

5. Let Silence be His Sacred Name

6. Inheritor of a Dying World

7. The Lamp of Inverse Light

8. Serpent Sun

Style: Black Metal

Line-up

Naas Alcameth: guitars, bass, vocals, scripts and ambience

Ophis: guitars, bass, vocals and scripts

Ar-Ra’d al-Iblis: vocals and scripts

VJS: guitars and keys

Norgaath: bass

Menthor: percussions

www.facebook.com/NightbringerOfficial

Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com

Kommentare

Kommentare