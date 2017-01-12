Suchen
Home

NIGHTBRINGER veröffentlich den ersten Song vom kommenden Album ‚Terra Damnata‚, welches am 14.04.2017 über Season Of Mist erscheinen wird.

Den Song „Serpent Sun“ könnt ihr direkt hier antesten:

Metal Hammer (DE)

www.facebook.com/NightbringerOfficial

Track-list
1. As Wolves Amongst Ruins
2. Misrule
3. Midnight’s Crown
4. Of the Key and Crossed Bones
5. Let Silence be His Sacred Name
6. Inheritor of a Dying World
7. The Lamp of Inverse Light
8. Serpent Sun

Style: Black Metal

Line-up
Naas Alcameth: guitars, bass, vocals, scripts and ambience
Ophis: guitars, bass, vocals and scripts
Ar-Ra’d al-Iblis: vocals and scripts
VJS: guitars and keys
Norgaath: bass
Menthor: percussions

Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com

Kommentare

Kommentare

61Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
13,367Posts