NIGHTBRINGER veröffentlich den ersten Song vom kommenden Album ‚Terra Damnata‚, welches am 14.04.2017 über Season Of Mist erscheinen wird.

Den Song „Serpent Sun“ könnt ihr direkt hier antesten:

Metal Hammer (DE)

www.facebook.com/ NightbringerOfficial

Track-list

1. As Wolves Amongst Ruins

2. Misrule

3. Midnight’s Crown

4. Of the Key and Crossed Bones

5. Let Silence be His Sacred Name

6. Inheritor of a Dying World

7. The Lamp of Inverse Light

8. Serpent Sun

Style: Black Metal

Line-up

Naas Alcameth: guitars, bass, vocals, scripts and ambience

Ophis: guitars, bass, vocals and scripts

Ar-Ra’d al-Iblis: vocals and scripts

VJS: guitars and keys

Norgaath: bass

Menthor: percussions