NIGHTBRINGER veröffentlich den ersten Song vom kommenden Album ‚Terra Damnata‚, welches am 14.04.2017 über Season Of Mist erscheinen wird.
Den Song „Serpent Sun“ könnt ihr direkt hier antesten:
Track-list
1. As Wolves Amongst Ruins
2. Misrule
3. Midnight’s Crown
4. Of the Key and Crossed Bones
5. Let Silence be His Sacred Name
6. Inheritor of a Dying World
7. The Lamp of Inverse Light
8. Serpent Sun
Style: Black Metal
Line-up
Naas Alcameth: guitars, bass, vocals, scripts and ambience
Ophis: guitars, bass, vocals and scripts
Ar-Ra’d al-Iblis: vocals and scripts
VJS: guitars and keys
Norgaath: bass
Menthor: percussions
