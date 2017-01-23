Suchen
Home

Die legendären New Jersey Thrasher, OVERKILL, werden ihr kommendes, achtzehntes Studioalbum »The Grinding Wheel« am 10. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen.

Heute enthüllt die Band nun den dritten und finalen Track-by-Track Trailer, in dem sie über die Hintergründe der Songs ‚White And Blue‘, ‚The Wheel‘ und ‚The Grinding Wheel‘ erzählen.
Hier könnt ihr euch das Video via YouTube anschauen:

Die ersten beiden Teile gibt es hier:
Track-by-track #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE&feature=youtu.be
Track-by-track #2: http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w

»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich
Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS). Das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine
02. Goddamn Trouble
03. Our Finest Hour
04. Shine On
05. The Long Road
06. Let’s All Go To Hades
07. Come Heavy
08. Red White And Blue
09. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel

Mehr zu »The Grinding Wheel«:
‚Our Finest Hour‘ Lyric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElxZ1oz9A68
‚Green, Killing Machine‘ LYric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tN-70ESO3A
Track-by-track #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE&feature=youtu.be
Track-by-track #2: http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieuZx-wffsQ
Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B65O3asbMj8#
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzxRR5-i6j0

Bestellt »The Grinding Wheel« jetzt digital vor und erhaltet damit auch ‚Mean, Green, Killing Machine‘ und ‚Our Finest Hour‚ als IG-Track zum Sofort-Download: http://nblast.de/OverkillDownloads

Hier könnt Ihr »The Grinding Wheel« physisch vorbestellen:
http://nblast.de/OverkillGrindingWheel

OVERKILL live:

w/ NILE
14.02.  USA     Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
15.02.  USA     Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)
16.02.  USA     Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon
17.02.  USA     Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02.  USA     Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02.  USA     Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02.  USA     Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02.  USA     Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02.  USA     Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
24.02.  USA     San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
25.02.  USA     Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02.  USA     Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02.  USA     Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02.  USA     Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03.  USA     Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03.  USA     San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03.  USA     New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03.  USA     Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03.  USA     Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03.  USA     Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03.  USA     Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03.  USA     Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03.  USA     Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03.  USA     Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* nur mit NILE

22. – 24.06.     DK       Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08.     E          Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08.     D         Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
11. – 12.08.     NL       Leeuwarden – Into The Grave NEU!
01./02.12        D         Geiselwind – Christmas Bash NEU!
08./09.12.       D         Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting NEU!

Kommentare

Kommentare

56Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
13,467Posts