Die legendären New Jersey Thrasher, OVERKILL, werden ihr kommendes, achtzehntes Studioalbum »The Grinding Wheel« am 10. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen.

Heute enthüllt die Band nun den dritten und finalen Track-by-Track Trailer, in dem sie über die Hintergründe der Songs ‚White And Blue‘, ‚The Wheel‘ und ‚The Grinding Wheel‘ erzählen.

Hier könnt ihr euch das Video via YouTube anschauen:

Die ersten beiden Teile gibt es hier:

»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich

Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS). Das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine

02. Goddamn Trouble

03. Our Finest Hour

04. Shine On

05. The Long Road

06. Let’s All Go To Hades

07. Come Heavy

08. Red White And Blue

09. The Wheel

10. The Grinding Wheel

Mehr zu »The Grinding Wheel«:

‚Our Finest Hour‘ Lyric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ElxZ1oz9A68

‚Green, Killing Machine‘ LYric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5tN-70ESO3A

Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =ieuZx-wffsQ

Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =B65O3asbMj8#

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=PzxRR5-i6j0

Bestellt »The Grinding Wheel« jetzt digital vor und erhaltet damit auch ‚Mean, Green, Killing Machine‘ und ‚Our Finest Hour‚ als IG-Track zum Sofort-Download: http://nblast.de/OverkillDownl oads

Hier könnt Ihr »The Grinding Wheel« physisch vorbestellen:

http://nblast.de/OverkillGrind ingWheel

OVERKILL live:

w/ NILE

14.02. USA Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre

15.02. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)

16.02. USA Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon

17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall

18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada

20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon

23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

24.02. USA San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red

27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees

01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar

02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall

04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor

05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN

06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*

11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

* nur mit NILE

22. – 24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell

09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock

10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air

11. – 12.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave NEU!

01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash NEU!

08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting NEU!

