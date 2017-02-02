Die legendären New Jersey Thrasher, OVERKILL, werden ihr kommendes, achtzehntes Studioalbum »The Grinding Wheel« am 10. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen.
Heute enthüllt die Band nun den fünften Album Trailer zur kommenden Platte. Bobby Blitz erzählt von seiner Heavy Metal Charity-Organisation „Rock Against Dystrophy“
»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich
Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS). Das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine
02. Goddamn Trouble
03. Our Finest Hour
04. Shine On
05. The Long Road
06. Let’s All Go To Hades
07. Come Heavy
08. Red White And Blue
09. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel
Mehr zu »The Grinding Wheel«:
‚Our Finest Hour‘ Lyric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
‚Green, Killing Machine‘ LYric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Track-by-track #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v
Track-by-track #2: http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w
Bestellt »The Grinding Wheel« jetzt digital vor und erhaltet damit auch ‚Mean, Green, Killing Machine‘ und ‚Our Finest Hour‚ als IG-Track zum Sofort-Download: http://nblast.de/OverkillDownl
Hier könnt Ihr »The Grinding Wheel« physisch vorbestellen:
http://nblast.de/OverkillGrind
OVERKILL live:
w/ NILE
14.02. USA Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
15.02. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)
16.02. USA Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon
17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
24.02. USA San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* nur mit NILE
22. – 24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
11. – 12.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave
01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash
08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting