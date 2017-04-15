Die norwegische Rock-Band PRISTINE um die Sängerin Heidi Solheim kündigt heute ihr kommendes, viertes Album an, das auf den Namen »Ninja« hören wird. Das Cover findet sich direkt über dieser Meldung.

Heidi Solheim kommentiert: „We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on »Ninja« was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!“



»Ninja« wird am 23. Juni über Nuclear Blast erscheinen.

PRISTINE auf YouTube:

‚Bootie Call‘ Musik Video: https://youtu.be/CvXB2txj8tE

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

