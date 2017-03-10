Suchen
Er ist zurück! Der legendäre Gitarrist und Mitbegründer von Manowar, Ross „The Boss“ Friedman, präsentiert zum Start der Europatour seiner ROSS THE BOSS Band eine markerschütternde neue Version des Manowar-Klassikers „Blood Of My Enemies“. Ein Album mit brandneuem Material haben Ross und seine Mitstreiter ebenfalls in Arbeit.

Tourdaten:
03/06 Mannheim, Germany
03/08 Hamburg, Germany
03/09 Stadskanaal, Netherlands
03/10 Essen, Germany
03/11 Andernach, Germany
03/12 Helmond, Netherlands
03/13 Utrecht, Netherlands
03/16 Barcelona, Spain
03/17 Zaragoza, Spain
03/18 Erandio, Spain
03/19 Madrid, Spain
03/20 Cangas do Morrazo, Spain
03/21 Lisbon, Portugal
03/24 Brescia, Italy
03/25 Torino, Italy
03/26 Prato, Italy
03/28 Diest, Belgium
03/30 London, UK
03/31 Evesham, UK
04/01 Swansea, UK
04/02 Dublin, Ireland
04/04 Glasgow, UK
04/05 Edinburgh, UK
04/06 Milton Keynes, UK

Ross The Boss Band Line-Up:
– Ross The Boss (guitars)
– Marc Lopes (vocals)
– Mike LePond (bass)
– Rhino (drums)

Kommentare

