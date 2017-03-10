Er ist zurück! Der legendäre Gitarrist und Mitbegründer von Manowar, Ross „The Boss“ Friedman, präsentiert zum Start der Europatour seiner ROSS THE BOSS Band eine markerschütternde neue Version des Manowar-Klassikers „Blood Of My Enemies“. Ein Album mit brandneuem Material haben Ross und seine Mitstreiter ebenfalls in Arbeit.
Tourdaten:
03/06 Mannheim, Germany
03/08 Hamburg, Germany
03/09 Stadskanaal, Netherlands
03/10 Essen, Germany
03/11 Andernach, Germany
03/12 Helmond, Netherlands
03/13 Utrecht, Netherlands
03/16 Barcelona, Spain
03/17 Zaragoza, Spain
03/18 Erandio, Spain
03/19 Madrid, Spain
03/20 Cangas do Morrazo, Spain
03/21 Lisbon, Portugal
03/24 Brescia, Italy
03/25 Torino, Italy
03/26 Prato, Italy
03/28 Diest, Belgium
03/30 London, UK
03/31 Evesham, UK
04/01 Swansea, UK
04/02 Dublin, Ireland
04/04 Glasgow, UK
04/05 Edinburgh, UK
04/06 Milton Keynes, UK
Ross The Boss Band Line-Up:
– Ross The Boss (guitars)
– Marc Lopes (vocals)
– Mike LePond (bass)
– Rhino (drums)
Quelle: www.afm-records.de