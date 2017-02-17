Die heiße Modern Metal-Formation aus Belgien/Holland SPOIL ENGINE haben das Release-Datum und das Cover-Artwork ihres neuen Albums »Stormsleeper« veröffentlicht.

»Stormsleeper« besteht aus 10 Songs (gemixt und gemastert in den Fredman Studios) und wird offiziell weltweit am 5. Mai 2017 über Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht.

Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator , Legion of the Damned).

SPOIL ENGINE bereiten derzeit den Release vor und arbeiten an der Planung ihrer Europatour. Hierzu gibt es schon bald weitere Infos!

Um euch vorweg schon mal einen kleinen Eindruck von SPOIL ENGINE zu machen, schaut euch das Musikvideo zu ‚Stormsleeper‘ an: https://youtu.be/ r2LdZ2RGdbc

Die Band ist seit kurzem offiziell Teil der Arising Empire-Familie. Wir freuen uns bereits sehr auf die zukünftige Zusammenarbeit und werden euch schon bald mit weiteren Infos der Band versorgen.

„SPOIL ENGINE is one of the most talented new modern metal bands, we are proud to give them a home!“ – Tobbe Falarz, Arising Empire

Die Band kommentierte: „We are very pleased to announce that we are now part of the Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast family!

Arising Empire, the new label imprint of Nuclear Blast for modern metal, punk and metalcore bands is our new label; Nuclear Blast will worldwide distribute & promote our upcoming album.

Since the EP „Stormsleeper“ scored extremely well in the Benelux, it will be extended to full album and released worldwide. So we will be heading to Oceanside Studio’s and Fredman Sweden again soon to record some extra hyperspectral bombs! A release date for the 4th full length album still has to be set and matched with a promotion tour.

We’re looking forward to cooperate with this top quality metal network and we hope to see you soon on one of our shows!

And thank YOU for supporting this monster up ‚till now!

CU soon!”

SPOIL ENGINE sind:

Iris Goessens – Vocals

Steven ‚Gaze‘ Sanders – Guitar

Kristof Taveirne – Bass

Matthijs Quaars – Drums

Bart Vandeportaele – Guitar

Quelle: www.arising-empire.com

