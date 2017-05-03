In genau einem Monat werden Sum 41 Europa besuchen und drei Shows in Deutschland zocken.
June 2nd – Rock Im Park @ Nurnberg, Germany
June 3rd – Rock Am Ring @ Nurburgring, Germany
June 4th – Jardin du Michel Fest @ Toul, France
June 5th – PinkPop Festival @ Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 7th – Caribana Festival @ Crans, Switzerland
June 11th – Maimarktclub @ Mannheim, Germany
June 12th – Posthof @ Linz, Austria
June 14th – Budapest Park @ Budapest, Hungary
June 17th – Parco di Monza @ Monza, Italy
June 18th – Graspop @ Dessel, Belgium
June 20th – Ziggo Dome @ Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 3rd – Rock Am Ring @ Nurburgring, Germany
June 4th – Jardin du Michel Fest @ Toul, France
June 5th – PinkPop Festival @ Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 7th – Caribana Festival @ Crans, Switzerland
June 11th – Maimarktclub @ Mannheim, Germany
June 12th – Posthof @ Linz, Austria
June 14th – Budapest Park @ Budapest, Hungary
June 17th – Parco di Monza @ Monza, Italy
June 18th – Graspop @ Dessel, Belgium
June 20th – Ziggo Dome @ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Quelle: www.metalblade.com