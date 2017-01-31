THOUSAND BELOW verkündet ihr Signing bei Rise Records! Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht das Quintett aus San Diego ein neues Musikvideo zum Song „Tradition“: https://youtu.be/ O9jKFjo3W_0 Die US-Amerikanische Rock-Bandverkündet ihr Signing bei! Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht das Quintett aus San Diego ein neues Musikvideo zum Song

Sänger James Deberg äußert sich wie folgt:

“We’re beyond excited to have signed with Rise Records. Rise was the label that opened the door to the world of ‘heavy’ music for most of us, and it’s such an awesome opportunity to begin our story on such an amazing platform. The record we finished is without a doubt the best work I’ve ever been apart of, and is the emotional culmination of our past year’s hard work. When we heard the Rise team was interested in giving us a chance to jump-start our careers we were overwhelmed with excitement, and we’re beyond grateful for everything they’re doing to help us share our story. We felt ‘Tradition’ was a great song to come out the gate with as it showcases various aspects of our sound, and we really hope people connect with the vibe of the song and the emotion we put into it.”

Quelle: www. starkult.de

