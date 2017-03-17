Am 24. Feburar haben die true Norwegian Balkan Metaller TROLLFEST via NoiseArt Records ihr neues Album „Helluva“ veröffentlicht. Getreu dem Motto „Alles muss, nichts kann“ (oder so) mixen die eigenwilligen Wesen einmal mehr harten Metal mit Folk, Humppa, Reggae, Tango, Ska, Walzer und was euer Tanzbein auf dem nächsten Saufgelage noch so in Schwung bringt.

Heute präsentiert die Band nun ein neues Musikvideo zum Hit-Song „Trollachen“.

Die Band sagt dazu:

„Our newest member, Fjernkontrollet, wanted dearly to make this appeal in order to achieve the same legendary status as the rest of us, but also to remind all of us not to take ourselves (or this video) too seriously. Please enjoy this video as much as Fjernkontrollet did! 🙂 „

Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:

01. This Is Just The Intro

02. Professor Otto

03. Spelunking Sisters

04. Gigantic Cave

05. Steel Sarah

06. Trollachen

07. Hen Of Hades

08. Reiten mit ein Fisch

09. Fräulein Helluva

10. Kabaret

11. La Grande Finale

12. What A Good Idea

Bonus-Songs (Digipak-Version)

13. Don Gnomo Vega

14. Sputnik

