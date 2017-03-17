Am 24. Feburar haben die true Norwegian Balkan Metaller TROLLFEST via NoiseArt Records ihr neues Album „Helluva“ veröffentlicht. Getreu dem Motto „Alles muss, nichts kann“ (oder so) mixen die eigenwilligen Wesen einmal mehr harten Metal mit Folk, Humppa, Reggae, Tango, Ska, Walzer und was euer Tanzbein auf dem nächsten Saufgelage noch so in Schwung bringt.
Heute präsentiert die Band nun ein neues Musikvideo zum Hit-Song „Trollachen“.
Zu sehen gibt es das Video hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfhpfONuIdg&feature=youtu.be
Bestellt die physischen und digitalen Varianten von »Helluva« direkt hier: http://helluva.noiseart.eu/
Die Band sagt dazu:
„Our newest member, Fjernkontrollet, wanted dearly to make this appeal in order to achieve the same legendary status as the rest of us, but also to remind all of us not to take ourselves (or this video) too seriously. Please enjoy this video as much as Fjernkontrollet did! 🙂 „
Mehr zu »Helluva«:
„Professor Otto“: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuYCS1jm2hg
„Steel Sarah“ (Video Clip): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuPVDZqRSEs
„Fräulein Helluva“ (lyric Video): https://youtu.be/Z2OwDmvdfdQ
Track-by-Track #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyUOiT2Y6Lo
Track-by-Track #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-UNR-Uniwc&feature=youtu.be
Trailer #1 (artwork): https://youtu.be/5OMC2KLaMbM
Trailer #2 (instruments): https://youtu.be/Cl2HtPIjBIc
Trailer #3 (guests): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4deTkVyR8D8&feature=youtu.be
Non-Lyric-Video „This Is Just An Intro“: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OKw175ouKk&feature=youtu.be
Studio Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QlnidalbcA&feature=youtu.be
Studio Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiXoz6lgR3I
Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
01. This Is Just The Intro
02. Professor Otto
03. Spelunking Sisters
04. Gigantic Cave
05. Steel Sarah
06. Trollachen
07. Hen Of Hades
08. Reiten mit ein Fisch
09. Fräulein Helluva
10. Kabaret
11. La Grande Finale
12. What A Good Idea
Bonus-Songs (Digipak-Version)
13. Don Gnomo Vega
14. Sputnik
Quelle: www.blackmob.de