Suchen
Home

Am 17. März erscheint mit „Trance Of Death“ das lang erwartete Debütalbum der Death-Metal-Band VENENUM, und kurz danach geht es auf Tour.

Hier die Dates:

Friday 31st March 2017 Hirschaid, Germany Jahnhalle – Braincrusher Festival
Saturday 1st April 2017 Vienna, Austria, Escape – „Necromantik Death Fest“
Sunday 2nd April 2017 Austria Show needed!
Monday 3rd April 2017 Basel, Switzerland Sommercasino
Tuesday 4th April 2017 Freiburg, Germany Slow Club
Wednesday 5th April 2017 Antwerp, Belgium Music City
Thursday 6th April 2017 Rotterdam, The Netherlands Baroeg
Friday 7th April 2017 Germany TBA
Saturday 8th April 2017 Berlin, Germany Urban Spree
Sunday 9th April 2017 Leipzig, Germany Zoro

Quelle: www.sureshotworx.de

Kommentare

Kommentare

57Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
13,433Posts