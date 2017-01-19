Am 17. März erscheint mit „Trance Of Death“ das lang erwartete Debütalbum der Death-Metal-Band VENENUM, und kurz danach geht es auf Tour.
Hier die Dates:
|Friday 31st March 2017
|Hirschaid, Germany
|Jahnhalle – Braincrusher Festival
|Saturday 1st April 2017
|Vienna, Austria,
|Escape – „Necromantik Death Fest“
|Sunday 2nd April 2017
|Austria
|Show needed!
|Monday 3rd April 2017
|Basel, Switzerland
|Sommercasino
|Tuesday 4th April 2017
|Freiburg, Germany
|Slow Club
|Wednesday 5th April 2017
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Music City
|Thursday 6th April 2017
|Rotterdam, The Netherlands
|Baroeg
|Friday 7th April 2017
|Germany
|TBA
|Saturday 8th April 2017
|Berlin, Germany
|Urban Spree
|Sunday 9th April 2017
|Leipzig, Germany
|Zoro
