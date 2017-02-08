Die Metalcore-Energiebündel aus Sheffield, England WHILE SHE SLEEPS haben kürzlich das offizielle Lyric-Video ihrer neuen Single ‚You Are We‘ veröffentlicht. Der Song ist ab sofort überall verfügbar.

Schaut euch ‚You Are We‘ hier an:

Die Songs stammen vom kommenden Album, »You Are We«, das am 21. April 2017 über Arising Empire erscheint und kann hier vorbestellt werden: http://geni.us/WSSYouA reWe

Die Band hat vor kurzem ihr offizielles Musikvideo zu ‚Hurricane‘ über VEVO veröffentlicht. Schaut euch es hier über YouTube an: https://youtu.be/1QH_1iN7Z mE

oder direkt über VEVO: http://www.vevo.com/watc h/FRW771689924

WHILE SHE SLEEPS verwandelten eine leeres Lagerhaus im Herzen ihrer Heimatstadt Sheffield in ihr eigenes Mehrzweckstudio um ihr neues Album »You Are We« zu produzieren. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Band ihren ganz persönlichen Ort für sowas hat – die Debüt-EP »The North Stands For Nothing« aus dem Jahr 2010 wurde in einem Home-Studio namens The Barn aufgenommen – doch mit diesem neuen, ganz persönlichen Ort der Kreativität ging die Band noch einen Schritt weiter. “There’s always been a very DIY aspect to this band,” erklärt Sänger Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor “so going it alone a bit more now just reiterates that to everyone. The Barn was a very important place for us – it’s where we grew as friends and it was where we hung out and could be creative – so the idea with this new space is that it gives us a lot more creative space. There’s a studio and live room, and we have space now to achieve what we want to achieve as a band. This place is going to house us for a good few years.”

Es ist auch ein Ort an dem die Band versucht die Barriere zwischen ihnen und ihren Fans noch weiter aufzubrechen. Als Teil der PledgeMusic-Kampagne des neuen Albums hatten Fans die Möglichkeit ins Studio zu kommen und beim Videodreh von ‚Hurricane‘ mitzuwirken. “That was absolutely crazy,” schießt Taylor hervor. “I’m still aching from that! But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.” “Now more than ever,” fügt Sean Long (Gitarre) hinzu, “our fans know that it’s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there’s no artist without the fans. They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we’ve been doing. It’s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.”

Produziert von Carl Bown, der auch »Brainwashed« gemacht hat, beinhalten die Songs von »You Are We« mehr Energie, mehr Fokus und mehr Entschlossenheit als jemals zuvor. Songs wie ‚Hurricane‘ und die erste Single ‚Civil Isolation‘ führen die Entwicklung der Band als eine der am stärksten inspirierenden, zügellosesten und wichtigsten Stimmen in der britischen Musik von heute fort. Während diese gewaltigen Hymnen ein klares Bild des Post-Brexit-Britannien malen, stehen die Songs für die universellsten und vor Allem auch persönlichsten in der Karriere der Band.

