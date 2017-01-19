American dark extremists Die Amerikanischen extreme Metaler WITHERED haben ein Lyric Video zum Song „To Glimpse Godliness“ veröffentlicht, welcher von der letzten Platte Grief Relic vom 27.05.2016 stammt.
Lyric Videovom Song „To Glimpse Godliness“ findet ihr direkt hier:
www.metalinjection.net/video/
Tracklisting
1. Leathery Rind
2. A Realm of Suffering
3. Withdraw
4. Feeble Grasp
5. Husk
6. Downward
7. Distort, Engulf
8. To Glimpse Godliness
Line-up
Beau Brandon: drums
Colin Marston: bass
Ethan McCarthy: guitar, vocals
Mike Thompson: guitar, vocals
Style: Tortured Blackened Death
Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com