Suchen
Home

American dark extremists Die Amerikanischen extreme  Metaler WITHERED haben ein Lyric Video zum Song „To Glimpse Godliness“ veröffentlicht, welcher von der letzten Platte Grief Relic vom 27.05.2016 stammt.

Lyric Videovom Song „To Glimpse Godliness“ findet ihr direkt hier:

www.metalinjection.net/video/withereds-to-glimpse-godliness-video-will-haunt-your-dreams

Tracklisting
1. Leathery Rind
2. A Realm of Suffering
3. Withdraw
4. Feeble Grasp
5. Husk
6. Downward
7. Distort, Engulf
8. To Glimpse Godliness
Line-up
Beau Brandon: drums
Colin Marston: bass
Ethan McCarthy: guitar, vocals
Mike Thompson: guitar, vocals

Style: Tortured Blackened Death

Quelle: www.season-of-mist.com

Kommentare

Kommentare

57Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
13,433Posts