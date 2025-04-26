A-Z: kehren mit seinem zweiten Album „A2Z²“ zurück

Die Hard Rock Band A-Z kehrt mit ihrem zweiten Album A2Z² zurück, das am 6. Juni 2025 über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird. Angeführt von dem legendären Schlagzeuger Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord) und dem ehemaligen Bandkollegen Ray Alder (Gesang) aus der Zeit bei Fates Warning, baut A2Z² auf den Grundlagen des gefeierten, selbstbetitelten Debütalbums von 2022 auf.

Der Titel Nothing Is Over – die erste Single aus A2Z² – fungiert als eine Art Statement, das das zehn Songs umfassende zweite Werk und die musikalische Ausrichtung des Quintetts ankündigt. Es ist der erste Track, den Mark Zonder und Gitarrist Nick Van Dyk (Redemption) schrieben, als sie mit Ray Alder an A2Z² arbeiteten. Musiktrends mögen sich ständig ändern, aber klassischer Rock ’n‘ Roll ist definitiv nie vorbei, und A-Z bleibt dem schweren, aber eingängigen und zugänglichen Sound verpflichtet.

Seht euch das Video zu Nothing Is Over hier an:

Um diese klanglichen Ziele zu erreichen, tragen Bassist Philip Bynoe (Steve Vai/Ring Of Fire/Warlord), der italienische Gitarrist Simone Mularoni (Mixing/Mastering von A2Z², DGM) und Keyboarder James Waldo (Alcatrazz/New England) bei. Nothing Is Over ist schwerer und tiefgründiger als das, was die Band auf ihrem Debütalbum erkundet hat, mit etwas mehr Prog-Elementen, aber immer noch mit einem großen Refrain und üppigen Vocals. Alders Texte wurden von H.P. Lovecrafts Kurzgeschichte The Outsider inspiriert.

Die Band A-Z entstand, als Zonder Anfang 2020 begann, Material mit einer klaren Vision für die Band zu entwickeln, die er zusammenstellen wollte: „I was thinking beer commercials, car commercials and Cobra Kai. I wanted a very accessible band that would appeal to the masses,“ sagt er. Der Name der Band – steht für Alder bis Zonder – war eine einfache Wahl, die den Sound der Besetzung nie einschränken würde. „What I liked is that it did not limit what someone would think of the band,“ erklärt Zonder. „If we named the band Scary Serpent it would give a certain direction and didn’t want people to prejudge us.“

Die Bandmitglieder sind legendär produktiv, was eine erstaunliche Dynamik ermöglicht, bei der, wie Zonder erklärt, „when you find the right guys, you just let them do whatever they want. Everybody’s a seasoned pro and all the different ingredients come together, make it what it is. That live and recording experience allows A-Z to instinctively know how not to step on each other musically.“

“We’re all about the songs, the band, not what each of us does in it. It’s simple,” stimmen sie alle zu. “It’s about the music as a whole,” sagt Zonder, “I guarantee you everybody’s into something completely different musically, and that’s where the magic to me comes from, taking different influences and everybody doing what they do to create A-Z. We’re not 20-year-old kids. We’re at the point where if you’re gonna go, just go big. And that’s what we’ve done on A2Z².”

A2Z² – Tracklist:

1. Fire Away

2. Running In Place

3. Nothing Is Over

4. A Wordless Prison

5. Reaching Out

6. The Remedy

7. I Am Numb

8. This Chaotic Symphony

9. Learning To Fly

10. Now I Walk Away

Ray Alder – Lead- und Hintergrundgesang

Philip Bynoe – Bassgitarre

Nick Van Dyk – Gitarren

Simone Mularoni – Leadgitarren

Jimmy Waldo – Keyboards

Mark Zonder – Schlagzeug

