Dirty Sound Magnet: veröffentlichen Liveversion von „Skull Drawing Rose“

Das erste Live-Session-Album von Dirty Sound Magnet soll am 06.11. veröffentlicht werden. Die vollständige Live-Session wird digital, auf Video, aber auch auf Vinyl und CD erhältlich sein.

Jetzt erscheint mit Skull Drawing Rose die zweite Single. „Skull Drawing Rose was chosen as the 2nd single for a simple reason: it’s a fan favorite. This song is even the reason for the existence of this live session. We had so much demand for a live version that we finally decided to record a full live album“

Bis dahin könnt ihr den Song hier anhören

Hier könnt ihr das Album vorbestellen:

