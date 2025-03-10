Dymna Lotva: veröffentlichen neuen Videoclip „Come And See“ (Ідзі І Глядзі)

Die rastlosen Weißrussen Dymna Lotva veröffentlichen mit Come And See (Ідзі І Глядзі) ein weiteres aufwändiges Musikvideo zum Eröffnungstrack ihres aktuellen Albums The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў). Dieses erschütternde Stück fügt dem Black Metal ein Akkordeon hinzu, das auch in dem Clip vertreten ist.

Das aufwändige Video Come And See kann ab sofort hier gestreamt werden:

Video: by Jancyk Kurcavy

Dymna Lotva kommentieren: „We have never treated music videos as just another promotional tool“, erklärt die rätselhafte Sängerin Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon“ Mankevich. „We see every clip as a chance to explore the story and emotions behind a track even further through visual means. This video was originally planned for 2023, but due to many reasons, we are only able to reveal it now. Despite the long wait, its topics have become even more relevant as Plague, War, Famine, and Death have not gone away. These Four Horsemen have only moved closer towards all of us. Then again, just maybe these are actually Four Horsewomen.“

Mehr Infos zu Dymna Lotva und ihrem aktuellen Album The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў) findet ihr hier:

Dymna Lotva – aktuelle Besetzung

Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon“ Mankevich – Gesang, traditionelle Flöten, Texte

Jauhien Charkasau – Gitarren, Bass, gesamte Musik

Mikita Stankevich – Gitarren, Hintergrundgesang

Wojciech „Bocian“ Muchowicz – Schlagzeug

Dymna Lotva online:

www.facebook.com/dymnalotva

www.instagram.com/dymnalotvaband