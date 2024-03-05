Khirki: kündigen ihr neues Album „Κυκεώνας“ an und veröffentlichen das Musikvideo zur ersten Single „Featherless“

Nach dem Erfolg ihres Debütalbums Κτηνωδία im Jahr 2021 meldet sich das Athener Heavy-Rock-Trio Khirki mit ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten zweiten Album Κυκεώνας zurück, das am 12. April über Venerate Industries veröffentlicht werden soll. Inspiriert von der legendären Magierin Circe aus Homers Odyssee, fesseln Khirki das Publikum mit ihrer einzigartigen Mischung aus Rock’n’Roll und verführerischer griechischer Folklore.

Trotz der Herausforderungen, die ein zweites Album mit sich bringt, ist es Khirki gelungen, ihre ganz eigene Klangmischung beizubehalten und gleichzeitig ihren musikalischen Horizont zu erweitern. Κυκεώνας verwebt mythologische Geschichten mit traditionellen Instrumenten, proggigen Wendungen, fesselnden Refrains, basslastigen Beats, 70er-Jahre-Rock-Vibes und kraftvollen Metal-Riffs zu einem mitreißenden Musikerlebnis. Textlich ist das Album eine Hommage an die elementare Kraft und Symbolik des Meeres und behandelt Themen wie Stürme und den Ruf der Freiheit.

Bassist Orestes Katsaros über das Album:

„Κυκεωνασ is a reflection of where the band is mentally this period of time. We had big changes in our lives, both band-related and individual, and this inevitably took form in the album. The sea and the element of water, represent exactly that. Change, and all that comes with it. Anxiety, fear, dealing with failure, hope, exploring new horizons. Each song of the album has a unique way of approaching these concepts, while also being full of surprises for the listener. Τα πάντα ρει, μηδέποτε κατά τ’αυτό μένειν.“

Gitarrist und Sänger Dimos Ioannou fährt fort:

„We took a lot of risks on this album, and I think it paid off. We tried new ideas and expanded our sound so that the end result is an exciting record from start to finish. We want to surprise the listener, as much as we want to surprise ourselves, in each and every song. In Κυκεωνασ, we became quieter but also noisier. Still, no compromise in terms of riffs and melodies, that’s for sure!“

Mit dem Track Featherless haben Khirki gestern ihre erste Single vorgestellt. Der Song wird von einem brandneuen Musikvideo begleitet, das ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:

Khirki kommentiert:

„We chose Featherless as the album opener, as well as the first single and video, because it introduces the theme and vibe of the album with a bang. It is fast, uplifting, and packed with riffs and hooks. We chose to shoot the video in an old, rusty, and almost spooky hotel in the centre of Athens because it sets a fitting atmosphere for the song. The lyrical concept is inspired by Homer’s Odyssey, where a Siren fails to seduce Ulysses and his crew with her song, because their ears were covered with wax while Ulysses himself was tied to the ship’s mast. However, in our version, we aimed to express her point of view and her obsession with him once he managed to flee, after failing at the thing she’s destined to do by nature. It portrays a twisted kind of romance, even though her ultimate goal was to kill him!“

Κυκεώνας – Tracklist:

1. Featherless

2. Pumping The Vein

3. The Watchers Of Enoch

4. Συμπληγάδες

5. Your Majesty

6. Father Wind

7. Heart Of The Sea

8. Hekate

Κυκεώνας wird am 12. April über Venerate Industries erscheinen und kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: https://www.venerateindustries.store/khirki

Khirki sind:

Dimos Ioannou – Gitarren & Gesang

Orestes Katsaros – Bass

Orestes Mavros – Schlagzeug & Percussion

