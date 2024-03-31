OU: veröffentlichen neue hypnotische Single und Video für “淨化 Purge” feat. Devin Townsend

Macht euch bereit für das epische zweite Album von OU (ausgesprochen: „O“), 蘇醒 II: Frailty, das von Devin Townsend mitproduziert, gemischt und mit seiner Magie versehen wurde! Ihr neuestes Werk 淨化 Purge fordert dazu auf, die unendlichen Möglichkeiten zu ergreifen, die in jeder Ecke schlummern. Gebt euch den hypnotischen Visuals feat. Mastermind Devin Townsend hin:

OU über die neue Single: „淨化 Purge is the second track off our second album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, the song was written as a kind of brutal meditation, for added power we asked Devin if he would be willing to sing his first song in Chinese along with Lynn, thankfully he was down, and the result is quite astonishing.”

Devin Townsend sagt: „As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan. Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and the band OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this.“