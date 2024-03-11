Pentagram (Chile): veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zu „The Portal“

„This was the first song we wrote for the new album in a collaborative effort between guitarist JP Uribe, drummer JP Donoso and myself,“ kommentiert Bandleader Anton Reisenegger. „It obviously has early Slayer written all over it, but other influences such as Celtic Frost and Morbid Angel shine through as well. On this new album we’re not afraid to wear our influences on our sleeves, seeing that most of those bands are no longer in existence or have strayed very far from their original path. This album is the embodiment of old-school death thrash metal!“

„Lyrically, it touches upon a subject which is recurrent in our songs; insanity,“ fährt er fort. „There is a fine line between reality and madness, and we like to explore these boundaries and cross them both ways. Both JP Uribe and myself have a history of mental illness in the family, so we find the theme as familiar as it is terrifying. Thus the title Eternal Life Of Madness … a never ending cycle of misery and doom.“

Seht euch das Lyric-Video zu The Portal hier an:

Pre-Order Eternal Life Of Madness: hier

Mehr Infos zu Pentagram (Chile)und ihrem kommenden Album Eternal Life Of Madness findet ihr hier:

Pentagram (Chile) – Besetzung:

Anton Reisenegger (Gitarren, Gesang)

Juan Pablo Uribe (Gitarren)

Juan Pablo Donoso (Schlagzeug)

Juan Francisco Cueto (Bass)

Pentagram online:

Facebook

Instagram