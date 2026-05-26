Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Decapitated Konzert am 10.06.2026 im Alter Stattbahnhof in Schweinfurt

Time For Metal und Navigator Productions verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Decapitated Konzert am 10.06.2026 im Alter Stattbahnhof in Schweinfurt. Band: Decapitated, Cytotoxin Datum: 10.06.2026 Ort: Alter Stattbahnhof, Schweinfurt Einlass: 19:00 Uhr Beginn: 20:00 Uhr Infos und Tickets findet ihr HIER! Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 03.06.2026! Time For Metal und Navigator Productionswünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!
Einsendeschluss
Wednesday 3rd of June 2026 12:00:00 AM
Teilnahmeformular: